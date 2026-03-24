Knicks' Jose Alvarado Drops Bold Take on Playing With Miles McBride

Jose Alvarado has had quite the ride since joining the New York Knicks at the trade deadline. A slow stretch after a blazing start had people asking questions, but a 16 points and 10 assists performance filling in for an injured Jalen Brunson reminded everyone what he is capable of.

Now, with Miles "Deuce" McBride getting closer to a return, the backcourt picture is getting interesting.

Per a Newsday report by Steve Popper, Alvarado did not hold back when asked about what he and McBride can bring together.

"Whatever the situation is, when we're on the court together we're going to be really good. I've seen Deuce play a whole bunch of times. I know how good he is," he said. "And to be quite frank, he needed somebody to get it rolling. He's obviously a really good shooter. So me going downhill is going to make it a little bit more easier for him. It's all going to work out. I think this team has got a whole lot of power. Once we start clicking I think we will be fine."

That "going downhill" part is the key. When Alvarado attacks the basket, defenses collapse and shooters on the perimeter get open looks. McBride was shooting 42 percent from three before his surgery. Two guards who play off each other like that give defenses real problems.

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

McBride was in the middle of the best season of his career before he went.

Lately, the Knicks have been grinding through wins against weaker opponents with slow starts and thin margins. Alvarado has helped hold things together, but even he would tell you McBride's floor spacing changes how defenses have to guard this team.

What a Healthy Knicks Backcourt Means for the Playoffs

The latest updates on McBride are encouraging. Head coach Mike Brown confirmed he has been taking contact, and footage surfaced of him working out with Knicks coaches near the three-point line. He has said he wants to return before the playoffs, though no firm date has been set.

The Knicks have never had all three of Brunson, Alvarado and McBride healthy at the same time, so Brown is still figuring out what that even looks like. But after what Alvarado showed starting against the Pacers, Brown has decisions to make he did not have a month ago.

When McBride comes back, those bench minutes get even more crowded. But having two guards off the bench who can pressure the ball, force turnovers, and knock down threes is not something many playoff teams can say they have. If Alvarado is right about how they fit together, opposing backcourts are going to have a rough time come April.

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