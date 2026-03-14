Knicks' Jose Alvarado Brutally Blames Himself For 3-Point Drought

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado is not sugarcoating his recent 3-point shooting slump. The veteran guard went completely unfiltered before the Pacers' game, dropping an NSFW-laced confession that is turning heads around the Knicks player issue.

Alvarado, known for his elite defense and relentless hustle, is owning his offensive struggles with the same raw intensity he brings on the court every night.

When asked pregame about his three-point shooting, the Knicks guard said:

"Terrible. I f–king suck...It f–king sucks right now. I just gotta continue to trust in my work. I've been a good shooter my whole career. It's a different road, a different situation here. You asked me how [my 3-point shooting] is, it sucks, so I gotta get better at it," as per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

Asked Jose Alvarado pregame about where he's at with his 3-point shot. He's missed the last 11 he's taken:



"Terrible. I f–king suck, put that [in the story]. It f–king sucks right now. I just gotta continue to trust in my work. I’ve been a good shooter my whole career. It’s a… — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) March 13, 2026

Those​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ words really say a lot.

It has been 11 3-point misses in a row for Alvarado, and his recent game stats support this fact.

It is a sharp drop from the high he hit just weeks ago when he torched the Philadelphia 76ers for 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from three.

Alvarado's Work Ethic Is Not in Question

What makes Alvarado's honesty even more powerful is his proven dedication to improvement. When he joined the Knicks at the trade deadline, he immediately skipped the All-Star break to put in extra work.

"No break for me, I'm going to try to stay here, get a lot of reps in. Just get comfortable with everything - offense, defense. Just get a good rhythm," Alvarado said.

Why the Knicks Need Him to Get Hot

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Actually,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ despite a very poor shooting streak, Alvarado's contribution to the Knicks team remains very much evident. His presence on the court is simply his characteristic of being everywhere. He stuffs passing lanes, relentlessly pursues ball-handlers, and makes the opposing offensive players feel so uneasy.

Besides scoring a steal per game, he really stands out with the chaos he creates on defense.

As Miles McBride is in recovery after sports hernia surgery and the Knicks may be exposed to injury risk when the playoffs roll around, Mike Brown most definitely will want Alvarado fit and playing at his very best.

If Alvarado can rediscover his 3-point stroke, and given his track record, there is every reason to believe he will become a true two-way weapon that opposing teams simply cannot ignore come playoff time.

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