Knicks Guard Getting Back Into Form for Pelicans Homecoming

Only 10 more regular season-scheduled opponents sit between the New York Knicks and the beginning of another quest to and through the playoffs. Though the contenders will be likely favored in the vast majority of their remaining matchups, it's pivotal that they use these precious few weeks to sort out which players belong where within their rotation, especially considering the drama surrounding the general productivity and fit of their usual starting lineup.

Their best players' abilities to play well alongside each other remains a meaningful concern. That same sentiment can't be shared for Jose Alvarado, an admittedly-important reserve piece who's been generally free to let strong, irritating defense cover up for his inconsistent offense.

After a long stretch of rocky play, he's back on the horse, and he picked a great time to rediscover his shooting stroke heading into the Knicks' hosting of the New Orleans Pelicans, the only other NBA team Alvarado's ever suited up for.

Dec 22, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tapping Back Into the Hot Start

Alvarado's never been confused for Klay Thompson around the arc, but the streaky shooter was generally-helpful around the perimeter to begin his Knicks tenure nearly two months ago. He nearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers single-handed in his third game as a returning New Yorker, knocking down eight of the 13 deep looks he fired.

It's been tough sledding since that explosion, though, as he's capitalized on a mere 23.4% of his long-range shot attempts since mid-February. That includes one particularly brutal two-week sequence earlier this month, where he went nine consecutive outings without a basket from behind the arc.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) gestures after scoring in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It wasn't until last week when he earned his first-ever start with the Knicks, finally returning to a high-minute role with four 3-pointers en route to a 16 point finish for his highest total since that visit to Philly. Now that his personal pendulum is starting to swing back towards moderate efficiency, he's seen a slight uptick on how many minutes he's earning on a per-night basis.

He was never going to maintain that nuclear beginning to his Knicks stint, having posted a so-so 34.8% finishing rate as an outside sniper over five NBA seasons. But by that same tune, he wasn't going to miss every shot forever, and New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief that he's escaped the funk in giving head coach Mike Brown another reason to keep the defensive-minded guard on the court.

Jordan Clarkson received some extended burn a few weeks ago in his own Utah Jazz homecoming, resuscitating belief that he can still factor into the Knicks' nightly equation with a loud performance against a team he's familiar with. Alvarado will get his own version of that tonight, and he's regained just enough comfortability at the right time to encourage a healthy share of minutes before tipoff.

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