Mike Brown’s Words Could Be Direct Message at Knicks Starters

The New York Knicks haven't resembled a contender quite this closely in decades. It's not just that they're close to the league's elite in terms of their overall record; their versatile defense and lethal scoring attack each serve as testaments to the roster depth that they've cultivated, providing the skill sets and bodies required to knock off some real championship players over the course of this ongoing 2025-26 campaign.

And yet, some of their underlying issues continue reminding fans that these are the same ol' Knicks that they've watched all throughout the 2020s. Their starting lineup still doesn't feel like their best possible look, just like it had last season under since-fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and such a dilemma threatens their even-more-optimistic hopes for this spring.

Mike Brown is not looking to follow in Thibodeau's footsteps in this regard. The first-year Knicks coach is aware that his prime players may need a different sort of motivation as time continues ticking down until elimination basketball commences, and made that lack of certainty felt following a 110-107 win over the Golden State Warriors that felt too close for comfort.

"We have to figure out individually, collectively, how we can start games better," he remarked. And then, when asked if he's still considering tweaks to his starting five, Brown said "it's not too late to do anything. If i feel the need, I will."

.@JLEdwardsIII on Mike Brown starter comments "I took as message he's at wit's end…maybe 2 more chances…Don't think gonna be Josh–if he makes change think it's Mikal…Wouldn't be surprised if a few [in Knicks organization] think maybe should start Landry over Mikal…IDK"

MORE⬇️ https://t.co/uqVXiim2wi pic.twitter.com/UN2pS4gvdF — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 17, 2026

Josh Hart has taken more heat than anyone all season long as the most likely odd-man out of the Knicks' favorite five-some due to his reluctance to shoot and general-inconsistency as a scorer, but James L. Edwards III of The Athletic is getting a different vibe.

"It was almost like a message, like 'this is it. I could change it, but I'm not going to," he said on an appearance on "Katz and Shoot" with Fred Katz. "I don't think it's gonna be Josh Hart. If he makes a change, I think it's Mikal [Bridges]."

The Right Player Heeding the Warning

Edwards doesn't just defend Hart's energetic rebounding and pace-pushing in making his progressive case; he also points out how the ironman Bridges' minutes have started to dwindle in response to his ineffectiveness on offense, as the wing's been held to below 45% from the field on four or fewer buckets in each of his last five games.

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He's a crucial gap defender to aid OG Anunoby's one-on-one physicality and clean up misses by star teammates in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but unlike Hart, Bridges hasn't added much to the Knicks' scoring formula since the start of March. Contrary to Hart's love for spearheading transition play with his battering ram approach, Bridges continues selling out on opportunities to draw contact while failing to consistently knock down jump shots from 3-point distance.

Time is running out for the Knicks to find the best version of themselves, and Bridges, who's started every possible game since he was traded to New York a year and a half ago, appears to be on Brown's chopping block. He has time to sort himself out and regain the control that made him such an asset in the first place, but don't rule out a drastic change as the regular season comes to a close.

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