Knicks' Jordan Clarkson Makes Triumphant Return to Regular Rotation

Jordan Clarkson's stock as one of the New York Knicks' prized offseason additions had never looked bleaker about a month ago. His newest team was winning just about every night, and they were sawing through the rest of the league without any need for the veteran scorer.

Clarkson, now in his 12th season, didn't join the Knicks just to ride New York's bench. He'd watched as they'd flailed in postseasons past due to their lack of bucket-generators and the overwhelming pressure that Jalen Brunson had had to manage as the sole offensive engine, and opted for a fresh start as a microwave scorer on a contender.

But after his occasionally-rocky performances became more common, Clarkson's lack of any defensive contribution seemed like a much-tougher problem to tend. So when the Knicks' ran into an ugly 2-9 stretch in January, he seemed like the most obvious rotational candidate to take a seat next to head coach Mike Brown.

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things threatened to go even further sideways when Clarkson's erratic play style translated to his online persona, as he took to clapping back to disappointed Knicks fans on X, and not exactly in the polite manner that former teammate Guerschon Yabusele took to.

Yet despite his fall and extended time out of Brown's nightly lineup, he's back as a Knicks regular and helping the squad pump out frequent wins. It's fair to ask- what's changed?

Clarkson's Commitment to Change

The shoot-first has seen at least 18 minutes per outing amidst the Knicks' active six-game winning streak, the first time he's located such a level of trust from New York's coach staff all season.

That's not to say that each of those opportunities arrived equally. He may not have ever bounced back quite so convincingly had he never made the most of his visit to Utah, where he treated his former Jazz team to 27 points on 66% shooting. The outburst arrived directly off of three minutes and change against the Los Angeles Clippers, proving not only that he still possessed that unique ability to get hot in a hurry, but also that he was ready to perform when called upon.

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives into Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Before long, he'd flipped that heat check near the end of another blowout victory into earlier appearances, and his numbers thanked him for it. Hed never exactly been a model of efficiency over his dozen-year career, exemplified fully in the sub-33% mark he'd posted from 3-point land on some ambitious attempts entering that Jazz game, but he's notably ticked up to 43.8% from deep since winning Brown over again.

This was, more or less, a given for a player with Clarkson's game. Cold stretched were nearly-guaranteed for someone wired to locate scoring opportunities out of thin air; what's been less-expected has been his hustle and defensive effort.

One particular clip from the Knicks' 145-113 trouncing of the Washington Wizards caught viewers' attention. Whereas he'd previously settled for doing the bare minimum as a one-on-one defender, he's clearly come around again in taking pride in making assignments uncomfortable, bothering another creative shooter in Jaden Hardy into a turnover early into the evening.

Jordan Clarkson has totally reinvented himself.



One of coolest developments of the season. pic.twitter.com/OKEO6h3rqB — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) March 23, 2026

His opponents' field goal percentages over this half-dozen game sample size won't reveal that he's now some dominant shot-blocking stopper, because he isn't. But with increased effort and a willingness to make stops, he'll diminish the odds of his giving something up in the event of a switch or mismatch.

Crucially to Clarkson's own longer-term self-preservation, Brown clearly likes what he's seen. He's spoken openly about his prioritization of veterans in his rotation while still requiring defenders to maintain the Knicks' new identity, and he'll never stop looking for disruptors to put surround Brunson with.

The playoffs are upon New York, and they never seem to have had more options to deploy on a night-to-night basis.

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