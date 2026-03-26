Knicks’ Josh Hart Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith

Skepticism around Mikal Bridges has persisted among fans of the New York Knicks since before he was able to log a singular minute for the contenders, when the team's front office valued a late-20-something sub-All-Star at five first-round picks. In the public eye, at least, the deck was stacked against him, and he's played right into those doubters amidst this ongoing stretch of yet another disappointing season.

He's as unassertive as he's ever been, now down to 14.7 points per game and completely disinterested in challenging the rim. Bridges isn't drawing free throws or earning any respect as a player to challenge on the fast break, enabling his numbers to stick out like a sore thumb while the rest of the team thrives.

Most fans of the Knicks have come to assume that 3-point variance will open his game right back up, and every regular watcher understands that his helpful defense will continue earning him the possessions to continue working through the schneid. Stephen A. Smith hasn't been quite so sympathetic, though, providing zero excuses for a player he feels is holding the group back and smiting Josh Hart's attempt at sticking up for his teammate.

"I need Josh Hart to be quiet. ... Seven picks. ... For a dude who can't even get you 10 PPG?"@stephenasmith responds to Josh Hart's defense of Mikal Bridges recent play 😳 pic.twitter.com/KZMiNredb3 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 24, 2026

Hart, a known opinion-dispenser, wasn't going to go quietly in a debate he felt he understood better than Smith, firing back at ESPN's primary talking head. "For me, I think Stephen A., as a part-time Knicks fan, needs to shut the hell up," Newsday's Steve Popper reported. "He barely knows guys that are on the team."

Hart's Bridges Defense

The guard isn't the first person to point out Smith's dubious fanhood, as the New Yorker and self-professed Knicks fan has repeatedly caught flack for speaking on the team without much nuance or referring to the NBA like someone who isn't watching as much as he may say.

Regardless, he wasn't the first to pick a fight with Bridges, but Hart had some valid points to offer in his first retort. Bridges is holding the ball less than he has in years, and by Hart's own account, he's getting even fewer plays called his way than he saw in last year's rocky campaign.

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) defends during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's not to say that the acquisition that brought Bridges cross-town to the Knicks didn't hurt. Should he fall short of a title or fail to match last season's surprise playoff finish, the mega-deal that brought Hart and Jalen Brunson's old college teammate to New York will, as Smith predicts, live on in infamy.

But as fellow familiar punching bag Hart knows, there's often more behind a player's production than their final box score finishes or how many shots they may miss on a given night. Bridges remains a helpful two-way contributor with a resume that's held up in the postseason, and as Hart implies, devoted Knicks fans will continue providing grace as the team gets ready for when games start counting extra.

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