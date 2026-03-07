Knicks' Josh Hart Impresses in Birthday Game vs. Nuggets

Josh Hart celebrated his 31st birthday the best way he knows how, by going out there and balling out for the New York Knicks. Hart suited up in Denver and delivered a performance that had every Knicks fan smiling.

It was definitely vintage Hart: tough, efficient, and all heart. The Knicks routed the Nuggets 142-103, and Hart played a big role in the rout.​

Hart finished the night with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and posted a +10 plus/minus in just 25 minutes on the court.

Birthday Boy Josh Hart in Denver:



18 points

8-12 FG

2-4 three

5 rebounds

+10 in 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/6YjvBBxism — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 7, 2026

What​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ made the performance even more remarkable was the fact that Hart was listed as questionable before the game due to a lower back contusion he had suffered in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder only a few days ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌earlier.

Before tip-off, Hart made it clear he wasn't going to let a sore back stop him from celebrating his birthday on the court:

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I always wanted to and planned on it. Y'all know me, I don't like missing games. I was a little nervous for that four-hour flight. But got treatment yesterday, got some shots up this morning pre-shootaround. It felt good," as per New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

That is exactly the kind of toughness Knicks fans have come to love from Hart.

Hart Stays Cool, Knicks Shoot Their Way to a Blowout

After the game, Hart kept things calm and gave credit to the team's system. He said, "We just continued to play our game. We got good shooters taking good shots, so we knew they were gonna fall at some point. Try to continue to do what we do."

"We just continued to play our game. We got good shooters taking good shots so we knew they were gonna fall at some point. Try to continue to do what we do"



– Josh Hart on first half as Knicks shot 22% from three



Second half they shot 75% pic.twitter.com/b18Y4RIE28 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 7, 2026

And the Knicks celebrated their birthday in their own way. as reported by Ryan Blackburn:

"The Knicks are blasting 'Birthday Sex' that can be heard EXTREMELY clearly in the media room ahead of David Adelman’s presser."

What to Expect From Hart vs the Lakers

Next​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ up on the schedule comes the Lakers, which could make the situation far more interesting. Historically, Hart has been a great player for the Lakers, averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 14 career games against them.

He also dropped 20 points in his last outing against the Lakers, showing he always elevates his game when it counts.

Having just built his rhythm against Denver, Hart should get into that game with a certain level of confidence. His back might still keep the medical staff watching him, but if the Knicks' birthday boy is healthy, we can expect an 18+ point game against the Lakers on March 8.

