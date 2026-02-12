Knicks Star Shouts Out Fans After Dominating 76ers

The New York Knicks have one of the most passionate fan bases across any sport in the world.

They provide unconditional support to the players and so desperately want to see their team win on the court. Madison Square Garden has turned into one of the best home court advantages in the NBA again, but support from the fans isn’t exclusive to Manhattan.

Knicks fans travel well and will regularly pack out opposing arenas. That is exactly what happened in the team’s final game before the All-Star break when they paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers.

A beatdown of epic proportions ensued, with New York defeating their rivals, 138-89. It was the largest margin of victory the Knicks ever had against the 76ers, and their fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the evening.

Knicks fans receive shoutout from Josh Hart for supporting team

So much so that Josh Hart gave the fans a shoutout after the game.

“It’s fun. Kind of getting used to it now. Everywhere on the East Coast it’s really Knick fans coming out and showing love. Boston is tough obviously. Everywhere else we feel like we always have the majority of the fans on the East Coast. Shout out to them. They come and show love and we appreciate it,” Hart said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post on X.

This isn’t the first time that New York fans have invaded the Xfinity Mobile Arena and certainly won’t be the last. It was a major topic of discussion during the 2024 NBA Postseason when Knicks fans flooded the arena to support their squad.

During regular-season games, a large contingent of fans can be heard serenading their team despite being the visitors. Philadelphia is a second home for several New York players, with Hart, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges playing home games there collegiately with the Villanova Wildcats.

As Hart noted, the Knicks have several homes away from home along the East Coast. When they play on the road against the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, they have a lot of fans in attendance rooting them on.

When they play on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, there might be more fans donning the orange and blue than black and white on a given night. Even TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, isn’t immune to being taken over by New York fans.

When the Knicks traveled to take on the Celtics on Super Bowl Sunday, there was a surprising number of people not wearing green watching the dominant defensive performance New York put together in a 111-89 victory.

Knicks fans made their presence felt even when the team was struggling. Now that they are finding success on the court, they are even louder and more prominent in opposing teams’ arenas.

