Knicks Paid Wu-Tang Clan to Try to Get Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks pulled out all the stops in 2019, hiring hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan to create a custom music video aimed at landing Kevin Durant. The five-minute recruitment pitch backfired when Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets instead.​

Podcaster Pablo Torre brought the forgotten recruitment video back into the spotlight after tracking it down through various sources. The clip had been sitting online for years with minimal attention, posted on an obscure Wu-Tang fan site where it went largely unnoticed. Torre discovered it just in time for his interview with Method Man, who was directly involved in the project.​

The video featured several Wu-Tang members, including Method Man, RZA, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, all contributing to the Knicks' recruitment effort. Even the person who originally posted it online described it as an interesting piece of Knicks history that didn't quite hit the mark musically but still showcased solid performances from the legendary rappers.​

The Lyrics and the Video

Method Man appears in the video wearing a Knicks jersey with Durant's old No. 35. The lyrics directly appealed to Durant: "Play for us. New York Knicks. Score for us. Hit buzzer shots for us. Do it for the C.R.E.A.M. Do it for the team. Do it for the Wu-Tang".​

The "C.R.E.A.M." reference is a nod to Wu-Tang's classic song "Cash Rules Everything Around Me," connecting their legacy to the Knicks' pitch.

Behind the Scenes

Method Man recalled the difficult shoot during his podcast appearance. "I remember we shot a visual for it, and that was a long day in a dirty part of New York. It was just one of them dirty alleyways," he said. The entire process took "about a four-to-five-hour process" in harsh conditions.

Despite the rough shoot, Method Man was optimistic about Durant joining. "We really wanted KD to come, and I knew KD wanted to come to New York. He just wasn't clear on where he wanted to go," he revealed.​

Durant's Decision

The elaborate pitch ultimately failed when Durant announced he was joining the Nets with Kyrie Irving in June 2019. Durant was recovering from a ruptured Achilles injury from the NBA Finals, making his decision highly anticipated. The Knicks became one of that summer's biggest free agency losers.​

The video now exists as a funny reminder of the Knicks' desperate recruiting era, especially considering their recent success under Jalen Brunson. What was supposed to be a game-changing recruitment tool became one of the franchise's most embarrassing moments.

