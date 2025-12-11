Knicks Star Releasing Statue of Liberty Inspired Kobe Shoes

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has exceeded all expectations that were placed on him upon signing a deal with the team in free agency during the summer of 2022.

Many people panned the four-year, $104 million deal he signed to leave the Dallas Mavericks as an overpay. There were a lot of naysayers who didn’t believe he was capable of being a high-level starting point guard in the league.

Such naysayers have been put in their place, as he has helped put the Knicks back on the map. In four seasons with New York, he has propelled the franchise to heights that haven’t consistently been reached in decades.

As a result of his success, his star has grown off the court as well. Brunson is featured in plenty of commercials and ads and has also become an unofficial pallbearer of Kobe Bryant’s sneakers on the court.

Playing in the World’s Most Famous Arena regularly for the Knicks has led to some incredible opportunities for the star point guard, including a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers that is dropping.

Jalen Brunson's Statue of Liberty inspired Kobe 6 Protro shoes going on sale

Dec 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at the 2025-26 NBA Emirates Cup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

During the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, Brunson debuted a brand new colorway that was perfect for New York. Inspired by the Statue of Liberty, social media was abuzz when he dazzled against the Indiana Pacers wearing them on the biggest stage in the NBA.

Now, fans who saw Brunson wearing the shoes can try to get a pair for themselves. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro, which is inspired by the Statue of Liberty, dubbed the ‘Jalen Brunson’ colorway that he made famous, is going to be released at 10 am ET on Dec. 11, 2025. He also wore them while helping the team break its NBA Cup curse.

IN HAND LOOK: Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty" 🗽 pic.twitter.com/ylfhiPQoVv — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) November 19, 2025

The sneakers will be available across a few different platforms, such as the SNKRS app and Foot Locker. Unfortunately for younger fans, this version of the shoes is only going to be available in adult sizes for now.

Unlike so many of the other releases, there isn’t an accompanying clothing release, special packaging or extra shoelaces included, as shared by Pat Benson of Kicks on SI.

That certainly isn’t going to stop fans of Brunson, the Knicks or avid shoe collectors who love Kobe Bryant’s line from attempting to snag a pair of the sneakers that don’t have the Statue of Liberty mentioned anywhere in the description, but are clearly drawing inspiration from the landmark.

This could be the first of many collaborations between Brunson and Nike, with his star continuing to grow each season. The most clutch player in the NBA last year is looking to get New York over the hump and become Eastern Conference champions for the first time since 1999.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!