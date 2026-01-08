Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Tells Touching Engagement Story

New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns recently got engaged on Christmas Day to long-term girlfriend Jordyn Woods, and on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers revealed that he chose the ring to symbolize the bond they've built together.

"And congratulations KAT, you got engaged!" Meyers said, revealing a photo of Towns on one knee, proposing to his now-fiancée.

"I don't know if they're cheering for me or for her!" Towns laughed. "I feel like everyone's a bigger fan of her."

The Proposal

Meyers asked if the proposal came as a surprise to Woods, and KAT revealed that he was able to keep it a surprise.

"It was a surprise!" KAT said. "Yeah, we'd been dating for five and a half years up to that point, [...] we found a way. We found a way, five and a half years, ebbs and flows of a relationship as anyone would know and, I think the most important thing -- and we had this conversation the other day -- is that we always chose each other."

Jordyn Woods announces she’s engaged to NBA player Karl Towns. pic.twitter.com/dIWBsW0d1i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2025

"Through the bad and the good, we always found ourselves choosing each other and I think that makes for a strong bond, a strong relationship and I wanted her to have a ring that shows that bond and relationship that we've built. And yeah, I want everyone to know she's mine."

Woods and Towns have been dating since 2020. Meyers asked if Woods was excited about the ring, and Towns said, "She was ecstatic," adding that her mom approved, and that is the most important thing.

Woods became famous as a personality on reality show Life of Kylie, starring then-best friend Kylie Jenner, who has been dating Knicks super fan Timothee Chalamet since 2023. Jenner and Chalamet are courtside staples at MSG, and Towns shouted Chalamet out on the Late Night appearance as well, wearing a "Marty Supreme" sweatshirt and celebrating Chalamet's recent critical success with the new film.

Towns got out of his own head in the Knicks recent LA Clippers win, snapping their four-game losing streak and bringing in 20 points of his own with 11 rebounds and a season-high seven assists in the win. Jalen Brunson logged 26 points in the game with thee rebounds and seven assists. Together, the duo are on track to become the first in NBA history to log back-to-back seasons with 50+ combined PPG -- Towns is putting up 21.4 and Brunson is at 29.1.

