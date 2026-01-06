Knicks Owner Shuts Down Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

New York Knicks owner James Dolan made a rare press appearance this week, speaking on Craig Carton's WFAN show and breaking his nearly three-year media silence.

In their conversation, Dolan appeared to shut down rumors that the Knicks might trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at the coming deadline.

“We love our team right now. They have chemistry, they all like each other. I’ve never seen a locker room more copacetic,” Dolan said, h/t Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. “There’s a lot of energy there. Leon can always overrule me. But I don’t see us making a big change. Because we got to keep building up this group. This group can win a championship. I believe that.”

When asked whether the Knicks engaged in talks over the summer to potentially acquire the star, Dolan said, "Not that I’m aware of." The rumor was originally reported by ESPN, and the talks (if they did occur) obviously fell flat in the end.

Passing on Antetokounmpo Makes Sense

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The reluctance to throw another big name in the mix makes sense with Dolan's professed philosophy of home-growing NBA talent, and head coach Mike Brown's approach to developing the bench while the best of the Knicks are injured or taking rest days. Dolan cited this as one reason he and former head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't jell.

Antetokounmpo has been a hot target with the trade deadline on the horizon (Feb. 5), and the Knicks core appears to be struggling since their NBA Cup win, particularly on defense. He would obviously come at a high cost to the Knicks' core, and the front office is clearly proud of the team's current chemistry and capacity for greatness. Even so, over their last four games, they haven't demonstrated that greatness.

Dolan Sees This Team Winning it All

Jan 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles on Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Dolan remains optimistic that this team can take home a championship, and explained why the Knicks didn't raise a championship banner when they won the NBA Cup. Per Dolan, the team remains focused on just one championship this season.

“I never had that thought. I would’ve thrown it away,” Dolan said of the NBA Cup banner, via The Athletic. “We want an NBA championship, we don’t want the consolation."

“We felt good about the NBA Cup. … To get a chance at midseason to try out what you’re going to be like at the end of the season, it was exciting. I was very proud of the guys that did a great job. We’re proud to have the Emirates Cup, but we’re going to hang a championship banner, a real banner.”

The Knicks are unlikely to land Antetokounmpo after all that trade chatter, and if Dolan's remarks are true, it's likely to be a quiet deadline in New York. The Knicks clearly have the talent to make it to the top of the East, they just need to pull their defense together and prove it.

