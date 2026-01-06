Pistons Dancers Troll Knicks Star During Timeout Performance

New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns has garnered a reputation for being "zesty" among fans online, with clips of Towns' exuberant personality going viral on social media and snowballing into a persistent meme.

During a timeout in their most recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Pistons' dance team borrowed a particularly popular clip of Towns, using it to conclude their dance break.

"'After ALL that?' Make some noise for your Pistons dancers!"

The Pistons were TROLLING KAT during a timeout 😭😭😭



“After all that 💅💅💅” pic.twitter.com/GCXPGdSB5o — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 6, 2026

Fan Reaction

Fans commented on the video, with one saying "Ayo, Knicks can’t let this slide 😂😂😂" and another writing, "They wasn’t doing that when KAT was cookin them in the playoffs."

Another fan commented that "NBA rivalries bring out the funniest moments trash talk like this keeps the league entertaining for everyone", while others enjoyed the moment less, writing "They stay doing Kat dirty 😭" and "Corn ball franchise".

Comedian Shane Gillis made reference to the recurring meme in his speech at the ESPYs, shouting out Towns in the crowd and saying, "Karl-Anthony Towns is here, hey girl!" Towns clearly has a good sense of humor about the ongoing ribbing -- a video circulated in April 2025 in which a kid at a Junior Knicks Camp playfully said, "after all that" after KAT swatted him.

KAT swatted a kid at camp so the kid trolled him with “after all that” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6Jd7qVWt3n — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) August 21, 2025

KAT's Bad Night

The matchup, which ended in a 121-90 defeat for the Knicks, was a symbolic early battle for the top of the East and came in the middle of an unfortunate Knicks slump. KAT himself logged just six points in his 23 minutes with six turnovers, and took personal responsibility for the team's future in the postgame presser.

“The biggest adjustment is for me,” Towns said. “Mike (Brown) said I have the biggest sacrifice. We’re going to figure it out.”

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

KAT is averaging 21.5 points per game this season with 11.5 rebounds (second in the NBA) and 2.8 assists. With Brunson, the pair of Knicks stars may become the first duo in NBA history to log a combined 50+ points per game in two consecutive seasons. But the Knicks' offense isn't their issue at the moment.

Per head coach Mike Brown, and the viewing public, the Knicks' defense is holding them back from their potential, and while slumps are perfectly common, the team is now third in the East and trying to prove they're still the team to beat.

The Knicks have dropped their last four games in a row, and they'll prepare to face the LA Clippers at home next.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!