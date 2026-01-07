Knicks Looking to Snap Alarming Franchise Record vs. Clippers

Every team experiences ebbs and flows during the marathon known as the NBA regular season, and the New York Knicks are no exception.

They are currently in a downswing, riding a four-game losing streak entering their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. There are a multitude of reasons for the team’s struggles, with the schedule being one culprit.

The Knicks haven’t had consecutive days off since Dec. 14 and 15. They have played either every other day or a back-to-back since and won’t get consecutive off days until Jan. 12 and 13 during their four-game West Coast trip.

Looking to get his guys rest where he can, head coach Mike Brown has sat players at points over the last few weeks. That, along with injuries to key contributors such as Josh Hart, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride, has led to inconsistent performances on the court.

Knicks playing historically poor defense recently

Jan 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots on New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Just how bad have things gotten for New York? Their performance has fallen off a cliff, leading to the losses piling up on the court.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, the Knicks are in the midst of the worst defensive stretch in franchise history. In their last game, the Detroit Pistons became the 12th straight opponent to score at least 110 points and shoot at least 45% from the field against New York.

That is the longest such streak in franchise history, and it coincides with their schedule getting jampacked because of the run they went on in the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup. Only regular season games count; the NBA Cup championship against the San Antonio Spurs isn’t part of this streak.

This is the 12th straight game that the Knicks have allowed their opponent to score more than 110 points and shoot above 45% from the floor - the longest such streak in the history of the NY franchise. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 6, 2026

It is hard to fathom that a team with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and McBride as integral parts of the rotation is performing this poorly on the defensive end for such an extended period of time.

Something just isn’t clicking for New York currently, and it would behoove them to figure it out. Slow could definitely be playing a role, with the Knicks seemingly allowing teams to get into a rhythm early on, turning contests into high-scoring shootouts.

Injuries, schedule contributing to Knicks poor performance

Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Not having one of their best perimeter defenders in Shamet certainly hurts. Hart also brings toughness and continuity to the lineup that is certainly lacking.

Brown has shown a willingness to mix and match different lineup combinations to see what produces positive results. Could that be playing a part in the lack of performance defensively, where cohesiveness and communication are key?

Some of it has been out of necessity with rotation players sidelined. Other times, it is finding rest for guys in a long season.

There is no reason for full-blown panic, yet, when it comes to the Knicks. They have proven, when healthy, to be a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor. But, they could be a little more aggressive in seeking a specific defensive upgrade ahead of the NBA trade deadline than people thought just a few weeks ago.

