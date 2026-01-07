Knicks' Josh Hart Return Timeline Could Be Sooner Than Expected

The New York Knicks have hit a bit of a skid recently, continuing a troubling trend that has plagued every NBA Cup champion.

Just like the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks before them, the Knicks have played underwhelming basketball since winning the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. There could be several reasons for their downturn, with many people pointing out the grueling schedule the team has had to endure, playing with no extended rest or time off between games.

However, the likeliest culprit for their recent lack of success is the absence of Josh Hart.

While driving to the basket on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he stepped on the foot of Dean Wade. It led to a nasty ankle sprain, which resulted in him being knocked out for the remainder of that contest and sidelined since.

When is Josh Hart returning from injury to Knicks lineup?

Hart has missed the last six games, and the team has hit the skids, losing four games in a row. There is a lot that he brings to the table that may not show up in the box score, but has proven difficult for replacements to replicate.

Thankfully for New York, his absence may not be as long as they originally thought. As shared by Ian Begley during a recent episode of The Putback, he revealed that there is a chance Hart is back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

That would move up his timeline of returning from injury. Originally, the Knicks planned to re-evaluate him later in the week, but he is progressing well and feeling good, which could change his trajectory.

Getting Hart back in the lineup would provide the team with a massive boost. Kevin McCullar Jr., who drew comparisons to Hart during the pre-draft process in 2024, did an admirable job stepping into the lineup in his absence.

On Dec. 27, in the first game without Hart in the lineup, McCullar did his best impression of the do-it-all wing with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23:29 on the court. Alas, he is riding a streak of four consecutive games with a plus/minus ratio that is negative.

It is certainly nice for Mike Brown knowing that he can turn to McCullar in a pinch, but Hart is an integral part of the team’s success and having him back in the lineup could be exactly what the team needs to get out of its recent funk.

