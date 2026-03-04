Knicks Make 21st Century History After Notching 40th Win

Reaching 40 wins in a season isn't hard for a competent NBA organization focused on winning nightly basketball games, but that's something the New York Knicks have had to go the majority of this ongoing century without.

They fell a long way since the mid-90s, a decade in which they reached that figure eight times. Only now, after nearly 20 lean years of mismanagement and failed attempts at rebuilding, has the franchise finally strung together four-consecutive seasons of 40+ victories following their 111-95 victory atop the Toronto Raptors.

This is, notably, the fifth time in six full seasons with Leon Rose as the Knicks' general manager that the squad has crossed that mark. He changed head coaches from Tom Thibodeau to Mike Brown while watching his franchise player flip from Julius Randle into Jalen Brunson, remaining throughout it all as the sort of strategic decision-maker that the city's long-needed. And his Knicks, saddled with merely 22 losses with a quarter remaining of the season, have plenty of time remaining to challenge New York's best-remaining records over the last 25 years.

Contextualizing the 40-Win Regulars

This current version of the Knicks has already proven their historical standing in the playoffs, having won four playoff series over the last three postseasons and trooping to the organization's first conference finals appearance all century. This counting statistic has more to do in reminding locals just how far they've come, with the 2000s and 2010s each treating New York to some horrid stretches of basketball.

It's true that 54 wins in the 2012-13 season remains the highest regular season total since their 90s heyday, and outside of that 2010-13 three-season blip, we have to go all the way back to the 2000-01 campaign to find another 41+ win run. Former executive Phil Jackson and previous face of the team Carmelo Anthony took turns trading jabs on who was to blame for the demise of the mid-late 2010s Knicks, but sample sizes this vast with results this skimpy reveal just how badly they needed realistic, patient direction before Rose took over around this point in the 2019-20 season.

These active Knicks are set up well for the championship hunt. They're a proven playoff player behind the reigning Clutch Player of the Year in Brunson and his deep bench of defenders, and they're not so much concerned with the regular season win count as they are in crossing a bigger, more iconic historic milestone.

New York's going on half a century without touching championship gold, and if their current pace reveals anything, it's that they're consistent and dominant enough to make the looming playoff race as interesting for the city as it's been in a long time.

