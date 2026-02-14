Knicks May Have One Flaw That Could Doom Title Hopes

The New York Knicks peacefully occupy third place in the Eastern Conference and have a very capable lineup, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

They seem to have all the necessary ingredients to make a successful playoff run. But things are not always what they seem.

ESPN's Vince Goodwill, during an appearance on "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective", revealed the Knicks' main weakness that could very well be the reason for the team not getting to the championship game even if they are the best team in the regular season. To be honest, his point makes total ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sense.

"The great indicator of being in the playoffs is how well will you play when things are not going your way? Can you manufacture a win when something goes wrong?" Goodwill explained.

"The problem with the Knicks is when everything's going right, they can overwhelm you. But when one thing goes wrong, they don't know how to handle the slightest bit of adversity."

The Knicks'​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ OT loss to Indiana was a great example of what he meant. Even though Brunson racked up 40 points along with eight assists, the Knicks just crumbled in the last moments. After Towns fouled out with 2:14 remaining in OT, Indiana went on a 9-0 run and held on to win ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌137-134.

Goodwill specifically referenced this game, noting Brunson "went full, I'm taking every shot, like in the last five minutes or so. And he hasn't done that in a long time."

The Towns Rollercoaster

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and forward Marjon Beauchamp (16) during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Towns is the tragic example of this maddening inconsistency. When he dominates, like in his fourth-quarter masterclass against Sacramento, the Knicks look unstoppable.

But when he's off, as Goodwill colorfully described, "committing offensive fouls, jumping on people's back, playing the bongos or whatever it is, you see it all."

During the Indiana game, Towns fouled out at the worst possible time, which made New York totally defenseless when the Pacers went on their game-winning 9-0 run.

New York also gave up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against San Antonio on New Year's Day with Brunson failing to hit two crucial late ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌three-pointers.

"You don't know what to believe because their highs are so high and their lows are so low," Goodwill concluded. When asked about their playoff ceiling, his assessment was damning: "A team like that can win two" series.

Championship Teams Handle Pressure

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the cold, hard truth: it doesn't matter even if you win 10 of 12 games. What matters is that you lose at home to lottery teams in overtime.

Championship-level teams have the mindset and the skill to finish off games when the situation is tough. What's happening is the Knicks get scared, revert to hero ball, and watch less-talented teams take their wins from them at Madison Square Garden.

It's not about the difference in the talent. It's about the strength of mind. And if Mike Brown's team doesn't figure out how to get wins in tough situations rather than style points, their fantastic season is going to be followed by one more downside in the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!