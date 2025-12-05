Knicks Get Huge OG Anunoby Update Before Jazz Game

The New York Knicks received encouraging news on the injury front heading into Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden.

After missing nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury, star forward OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable, giving the Knicks hope of getting their top defender back in the lineup.

OG Anunoby listed as questionable

Anunoby has been sidelined since November 14 when he suffered a left hamstring strain against the Miami Heat. The 27-year-old forward left that game in the first quarter after grabbing the back of his leg.​



On Wednesday, head coach Mike Brown announced that Anunoby had been cleared for contact practice, marking a significant step in his recovery. This progression led to his questionable designation for Friday's matchup with Utah.​

Off the court, Anunoby has been bringing holiday cheer to local student-athletes, a positive sign that he's feeling good and his return could be right around the corner.

What does OG's return mean?

If Anunoby is cleared to play, expect the Knicks to ease him back carefully. Hamstring injuries require caution, so he likely won't play his usual heavy minutes right away. The team will probably limit his time on the court in shorter bursts to avoid any setbacks.



His return would be massive for the rotation. Before the injury, Anunoby was averaging 15.8 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range. More importantly, he's the Knicks' best perimeter defender who typically guards the opponent's top scorer.​

How have the Knicks managed without him?

Despite missing their defensive anchor, the Knicks have held up well. They posted a solid 6-3 record over the nine games without Anunoby. Role players have stepped up defensively, though they've clearly missed his ability to lock down elite wings and disrupt passing lanes.​



Getting Anunoby back would restore balance to the starting lineup and allow other players to return to more natural roles off the bench.

Is Landry Shamet Playing?

While Anunoby's status is trending positively, guard Landry Shamet remains out. Shamet suffered a right shoulder sprain on November 22 and is expected to be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, around December 25. His absence continues to limit the Knicks' shooting depth in the backcourt.​



How banged up are the Jazz?

Utah will be severely shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Jazz will be without center Walker Kessler, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in early November to repair a torn labrum. Forward Georges Niang remains out with a foot injury, and veteran forward Kevin Love is also out.​



Additionally, center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable with a right rib contusion. With Utah's frontcourt depleted, the Knicks should have opportunities to attack the paint and dominate the glass, especially if Anunoby returns to provide his two-way impact.​

