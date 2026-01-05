Knicks Missing Josh Hart’s Heart And Hustle

Since winning the NBA Cup, the New York Knicks are 5-5. The defense has cratered and the early-season super-charged offense is stuck in mud. In those ten games, the Knicks have a 45.5% field-goal percentage (24th in the NBA) and 119.9 defensive rating (26th). They have played those ten games in 17 days and without some key players, most notably Josh Hart's five games and counting absence.

Since Hart went down with a left ankle sprain, the Knicks are 2-3 and allowing 122 points per 100 possessions, fourth worst in the league. They have allowed at least 125 in four of those games. The team is losers of three straight, which includes back-to-back night's of getting trounced at Madison Square Garden by the Hawks and Sixers.

The Hart affect is reflected in the numbers. Without him this season, the Knicks are 4-3 with a -8 points differential. With him, the Knicks are 19-9 with a +200 point differential. Moreover, the Knicks are 11-3 when the 30-year old starts as compared to 12-9 when he comes off the bench.

The Knicks Are Feeling Josh Hart's Absence

After Hart missed opening night while dealing with lumbar spasms and nerve damage in his shooting hand, first-year Knicks coach Mike Brown had last year’s leader in minutes per game (37.6) coming off the bench. Mitchell Robinson started in his place. Hart was benched in numerous fourth-quarter situations and was visibly frustrated.

Thanks to input from the coaching staff and an early-season meeting with Brown, Hart was injected back into the starting unit, which coincided with New York winning ten of eleven games. The nine-year pro was back to doing the dirty work, hitting timely shots, guarding multiple positions and rebounding the heck out of the ball. Most things that transcend traditional box scores.

"I think his impact, you can't really tell from the stat sheet, but by the eye test, everyone knows that he's a competitor,” Jalen Brunson said last month about his Villanova brother. “He brings a winning style of basketball to this team. We need him."

Hart's Impact Is Felt Beyond The Box Score

Without Hart’s elite complementary skills, the Knicks are not pushing the pace, attacking the glass as well and showing enough physicality on defense. The Knicks have given more playing time to seldom used youngsters Kevin McCullar Jr and Mohamed Diawara. They have had their moments, but it’s evident that Hart’s two-way Swiss army knife capabilities can’t be replicated.

Ian Begley of SNY reported on Friday that the six-foot-four swingman is doing light on-court work and will be re-evaluated in one week. After the games against the Sixers on Saturday night, Hart was seen chatting with Tyrese Maxey and it looked like he said, “Hopefully I’ll be back in a couple of day.”

The Knicks are now three games back of the top seeded Pistons after being just a 1.5 games back last week. The Jayson Tatum-less Celtics are all caught up and the rest of the pack is nipping at their heels. You can blame the scheduling monster. You can also see how much the Knicks are missing their heart and soul.

