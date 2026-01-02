Knicks Get Brutal Injury Report Before Hawks Game

The Knicks are dealing with a brutal injury situation heading into Friday night's home game against Atlanta. New York enters the matchup with five players on the injury report, including star center Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable and key rotation pieces already ruled out.

According to the official injury report released January 2, Towns appeared as a late addition due to illness. The star center is the biggest concern for a Knicks team that relies heavily on his scoring and rebounding. Towns has been excellent in his first season with New York, averaging 21.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game while forming a dynamic partnership with Jalen Brunson.

Josh Hart won't play Friday after being ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Hart injured the ankle on Christmas Day against Cleveland when he stepped on Dean Wade's foot during a drive to the basket. The versatile forward hasn't traveled with the team for their recent games and will miss his fourth straight contest.

Mitchell Robinson's status is also uncertain with left ankle soreness keeping him questionable. Robinson has battled ankle problems all month, forcing the coaching staff to rest him strategically. Losing both Towns and Robinson would leave New York dangerously thin in the frontcourt against an Atlanta team that thrives on attacking the paint.

Miles McBride and Landry Shamet remain out as they work their way back from injuries. McBride hasn't been cleared for contact yet as he recovers from his ankle injury suffered in early December. Shamet is progressing well from his right shoulder sprain and has resumed on-court basketball activities, with a potential return coming later this month.

How New York is Surviving the Injury Crisis

The constant roster shuffling has forced head coach Mike Brown to juggle lineups throughout the season. Despite the chaos, New York has maintained a 23-10 record by leaning heavily on Brunson's elite scoring and playmaking. The All-Star point guard is averaging 29.4 points per game and has been the one constant in an ever-changing rotation.

Rookie Tyler Kolek has stepped up as injuries mounted throughout the roster. Kolek delivered 16 points and nine assists in the Christmas Day win over Cleveland and has provided steady backup minutes behind Brunson. His growth has given Brown some much-needed flexibility when constructing lineups on the fly.

Friday's game will test just how deep New York's roster really is. The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites despite their injury concerns, largely because of their dominant home record and Atlanta's defensive struggles.

New York beat the Hawks 128-125 on December 27 when Brunson and Towns combined for 70 points. With Towns potentially unavailable and Hart definitely out, the supporting cast will need to deliver at Madison Square Garden to keep the Hawks from pulling off an upset.

