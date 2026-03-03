Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Shuts Down Victor Wembanyama's Post Game Jab

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs with a 114-89 win at Madison Square Garden. But the conversation did not stop when the final buzzer went. One reply on X kept it going.

After the loss, Wembanyama sat down for his postgame interview and gave his take on how the game played out. He was not making excuses, but he did feel San Antonio had control early before things fell apart.

"They did put some physicality but not even the most," he said. "We gave them life. We were dominating. This is a top seed team, experienced. They're a good basketball team…not the nastiest…not an ugly team to watch, but made our game ugly."

He was not wrong about the start. The Spurs jumped out 19-7 in the first quarter and looked sharp. Then the Knicks went on a 26-2 run and the game was gone.

New York Basketball shared Robinson's reply to those comments on X, since his personal account is locked to the public.

"Yeah but then 23 came in and changed the game in the first quarter 😈" Robinson tweeted.

Mitchell Robinson on X: pic.twitter.com/AmeC7tR0cd — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 2, 2026

Number 23 is Robinson himself. He issues a a witty reminder that the Spurs were not stopped by some big tactical adjustment, but by one player. The domination ended right there.

Mitchell Robinson's Impact on the Knicks

Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 24, and Robinson's physicality in the paint was a big reason San Antonio lost their rhythm after that early run.

In under 20 minutes a night this season, he is averaging 5.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks. For a backup center sharing the floor with Karl-Anthony Towns, that is exactly the kind of production New York needs from him.

The concern heading into the playoffs is his free throws. Robinson is a natural scorer inside the paint, but teams have figured out that fouling him is actually the safer bet. Giving up the easy basket hurts more than sending him to the line, because he simply will not make those free throws consistently.

Last postseason the Celtics made that their entire strategy against him, and he shot just 32.7 percent from the line.

He reworked his form with a new shooting coach this season, but results have been mixed. Until that changes, any interior scoring he brings gets neutralized the moment a defender decides to reach in. Those are points New York cannot afford to leave on the board when playoff games get tight.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!