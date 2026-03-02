Knicks' Physicality Provided Major Advantage Over Spurs

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks ended the San Antonio Spurs' 11-game winning streak, but they also left Victor Wembanyama speechless. In a dominant 114-89 win at Madison Square Garden, New York didn't just shut down San Antonio with flashy plays or superior firepower; they suffocated them.

What made it even more surprising was that Wembanyama said after the game that he didn't expect it at all. The Spurs were performing absolutely well throughout all of February. However, against the Knicks, they simply didn't have the ​‍​a‌‍nswers.​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Wembanyama was uncharacteristically candid in his postgame assessment.

"They're a good basketball team, but they're not, like, the nastiest team," he said. "They're not an ugly team to watch, but they made our game ugly."

He didn't stop there. Wembanyama pointed the finger squarely at himself and the Spurs' collective hesitancy. He said:

"I think they did put some physicality, but not even the most that we've seen," he said. "For some reason, we were somewhat hesitant. I was especially hesitant on threes. I was holding the ball too much. We gave them life. We should have been better, especially in the first quarter. That was the game."

It was an honest confession. Wembanyama finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds but also committed seven turnovers, several of them live-ball mistakes that gifted the Knicks easy buckets. Despite the loss, he acknowledged the quality of New York's roster.

"We want to play the best teams. This is a top-seeded playoff team — experienced. They know what it's like, and they gave us a good showing today."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson also added his analysis after the game.

"Their physicality on the basketball was apparent," Johnson said. "Really good resistance, presence and activity on the basketball. Just a well-coached, well-executed, well-connected performance from their whole group — top to bottom."

How the Knicks Broke the Spurs Down

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks' winning formula was precise. New York ran off a massive 29-4 stretch that went from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the second. From that point on, San Antonio did not get back either mentally or physically.

Karl-Anthony Towns was also very important defensively, as he made it extremely hard for Wembanyama to get shots on the perimeter and constantly interfered with the clean looks. The Spurs made only 9 of their 34 attempts from beyond the arc, well below their season average. Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and registered five steals, while the Knicks' bench, led by Mohamed Diawara's 14 points, intensified the pressure from all angles.

This wasn't luck. This was the Knicks at their best.

