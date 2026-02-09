Knicks' Mohamed Diawara Impact Goes Beyond Minutes Played

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a young player who is still finding his way in the NBA, Mohamed Diawara manages to demonstrate that the impact of a player is not necessarily determined by the number of minutes played.

The New York Knicks have primarily relied on their energy, discipline, and defensive commitment during the season, and Diawara has silently represented all three aspects whenever he was on the floor.

During the game against the Boston Celtics, where the Knicks won by 111-89, Diawara was able to put up one of his most well-rounded performances so far.

Inserted early in the first quarter after Josh Hart went to the bench, he immediately brought pace and confidence, fitting seamlessly into New York’s flow on both ends of the floor.

Poise and Production Against Boston

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Diawara's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ offensive points came as part of the flow of the game, not as forced or rushed gameplay.

He started his scoring by finishing powerfully at the rim after receiving a sharp pass from Jalen Brunson, then extended the defense by shooting a deep three following the ball movement.

Towards the end of the half, he again fired from beyond the arc, this time gaining from a precise interior-to-exterior ball movement that highlighted his awareness and readiness.

Apart from scoring, Diawara changed the game in less obvious ways. At crucial moments, he grabbed defensive rebounds, distributed the ball unselfishly, and even assisted Mikal Bridges for a score with a well-timed pass.

Although he got a few fouls, Diawara's aggressiveness was more a reflection of the coaching staff's trust in him than of his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌recklessness.

Diawara logged 27 minutes. He scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including 2-of-2 from three, with three rebounds and one assist.

Bench Strength Amid Injury Concerns

Diawara’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ rise is also indicative of a bigger trend in New York. The Knicks' bench has been a source of consistent support during this injury-affected stretch, with the absence of Miles McBride being just one example.

In the Celtics game, Josh Hart and Karl‑Anthony Towns were initially listed as questionable, but both were ultimately available; meanwhile, OG Anunoby remained out, opening the door for Landry Shamet to start and contribute valuable minutes.

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mike Brown, that kind of depth might very well determine the outcome of the next games. While the Knicks are figuring out how to divide playing time, the presence of players like Diawara brings a certain level of stability.

Although he is not the one grabbing the spotlight, his influence is steadily increasing, and each time he comes on the court, he leaves his mark in a significant ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!