Knicks Has Major Update on Injury Report vs. Celtics

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks were given both good and bad news on their injury report before today's game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Besides star center Karl-Anthony Towns and versatile guard Josh Hart being given the green light to play, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, he also reported that forward OG Anunoby would be out for the second game in a row.

The comebacks of Towns and Hart are a great help to a Knicks lineup that has been severely affected by injuries during the season.

Both players were down as questionable leading up to the game in the afternoon.

Towns and Hart Cleared Despite Recent Injuries

Towns had a cut above his right eye at the Knicks' double-overtime thriller against the Denver Nuggets.

The big man bumped heads with Spencer Jones in the first quarter, and blood started to trickle down his face. After the scary injury, Towns came back with a bandage and gave a great 24-point, 12-rebound performance in the win.​

Josh Hart's return is just as crucial after the guard suffered from right ankle soreness. Hart has been plagued with ankle issues all season, and he missed significant periods earlier in the year due to a sprained ankle.

When he is on the floor, the Knicks get elite rebounding, defensive versatility, and hustle plays, which usually do not get reflected in the stat ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sheet.

Impact on the Celtics Matchup

Having​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ both Towns and Hart ready for the game is a big plus for the Knicks, especially against a Celtics team that will be without their All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

Towns' domination inside and his ability to open the floor with his shooting will be vital against Boston's frontcourt, and Hart's aggressive defense and rebounding will be a great help in containing the Celtics' perimeter offense.

With these two players back, the Knicks' head coach, Mike Brown, has more options in terms of lineups and more depth, which is very important considering that the game is expected to be very physical, just like a playoff game.

Hart's skill of defending different positions makes it possible for the Knicks to switch on defense, and Towns' offensive ability is what makes Boston's defense always stay on their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌toes.

The most concerning development is Anunoby's continued absence due to right toe soreness. The versatile wing missed the last game loss to the Detroit Pistons and will now sit out for a second straight game, raising questions about the severity of the injury.​

