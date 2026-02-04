Knicks Forward Provides Positive Injury Update After Wizards Game

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fans of the New York Knicks, last night was a roller coaster of emotions.

On one hand, the team had an excellent road win and continued their strong season with a big victory over the Washington Wizards, but on the other hand, one of their young players was injured early in the game.

Mohamed Diawara, one of New York's talented young forwards, twisted his ankle in the first quarter, but after the game, he shared a positive note with fans.

Diawara Hurt Early

Diawara’s night ended unexpectedly. He rolled his left ankle and immediately showed discomfort, unable to put weight on his foot. Teammates and staff quickly came to his aid, and he had to be helped off the court and taken to the locker room.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the game, Diawara went on Twitter to calm down the fans who were worried.

With a simple and genuine tweet, he wrote: "All good y'all thank you !"

Newsday's Steve Popper also provided an update with: "Hart and Diawara both walked out without a boot moving well."

Diawara’s Performance Before the Injury

Before the injury cut his night short, Diawara had just begun to get going. He scored 5 points in just 4 minutes of game time, shooting an impressive 2-2 from the field with a three-pointer, along with a single assist and a rebound.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season, Diawara has had moments where his potential was on display. Particularly, he recorded a career-high 18 points in only 18 minutes in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans this past December, proving he can be a spark scorer and floor spacer for New ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌York.

When Can We Expect Diawara Back?

Currently,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ no official timetable has been set for Diawara's return.

Given his positive message, there is hope he may not have to be sidelined for long, but the Knicks will be very cautious, as many of their players have been suffering from ankle injuries.

Especially in the NBA, ankle injuries normally mean that the player has to be rested and checked out before any definite forecasts can be made.

Head coach Mike Brown, along with the medical team, will assess him over the next few days, and any news will likely come when the team has more definite information on swelling and mobility.

Knicks Win Big

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​The Knicks didn’t panic after the Diawara scare (and a separate early exit for Josh Hart) and easily defeated the Wizards 132-101.

By winning this game, the Knicks achieved their seventh consecutive victory, which signifies how well the team has been playing lately.

Four players - Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby - took charge of the scoring attack that was so effective against ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Washington.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Mikal Bridges 23 5 4 Jalen Brunson 21 4 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 19 3 15 OG Anunoby 19 2 4

