What the Knicks Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

The New York Knicks sit at 29-18, riding a four-game winning streak after going 11-11 since their NBA Cup championship in December. Trade deadline chatter has reached a fever pitch, with names flying around and speculation mounting about potential moves.

The front office has been busy making calls as the team tries to figure out what went wrong after such a strong start. New York looked like a real contender during the Cup run, but the inconsistency since then has raised questions about what this roster actually needs.

The question is how far to go. Do the Knicks need a major roster shakeup, or smaller adjustments to get back on track? With less than a week until the deadline, it's worth breaking down what this team actually needs versus what they don't.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ real issue is not the star power. The bench is unable to hold leads or generate consistent offense when the starters need to be rested. That gap becomes evident in those moments when Jalen Brunson is off the court or Karl-Anthony Towns gets early fouls, and all of a sudden there's no one to make ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌shots.

What the Knicks Need: Reliable Bench Depth

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The solution doesn't require gutting the roster. Targeting someone like Naji Marshall from Dallas makes sense for exactly this reason. He's averaging 14.7 points on a reasonable $9 million contract and can defend multiple positions while creating his own shot. Marshall gives you versatility without requiring the offense to run through him, which is perfect for a second-unit role.

New Orleans' Jose Alvarado is another name that fits the profile. The Brooklyn native brings defensive intensity and playmaking off the bench, averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 assists on a team-friendly deal. The Pelicans have reportedly shown willingness to discuss deals for both Alvarado and Yves Missi, who could provide center depth behind Mitchell Robinson.

These moves wouldn't break the bank or gut the roster. Moving bench players who haven't worked out, plus draft picks or young prospects, could help New York get the rotational help they need without sacrificing the core that went 18-7 through the NBA Cup run.

What the Knicks Don't Need: A Giannis Gamble

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation sounds exciting until you look at the cost. The Knicks already traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges in the summer of 2024. They can't trade their own first-rounders anymore, only swaps and one top-eight protected Washington pick that might never convey.

Any realistic Giannis package likely means trading Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple rotation players while sending Milwaukee whatever draft assets remain. That's a massive risk for a team that's not broken, just inconsistent. The chemistry issues that plagued them in January aren't solved by swapping out half the roster for an 31-year-old superstar.

Remember, this same core had everything clicking during the NBA Cup. They beat the Spurs 124-113 in the final with contributions from all over the lineup. The formula worked when everyone bought in and the bench provided quality minutes. That's the version worth getting back to, not some theoretical superteam that mortgages the future.

Trading future picks for Giannis also closes the door on developing young talent through the draft. If things don't work out, the Knicks would be stuck without the flexibility to rebuild or retool. That's a much bigger risk than finding a couple of solid bench pieces.

