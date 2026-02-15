Two Knicks All-Stars Shower Praise on Jose Alvarado

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks' midseason acquisition is already receiving rave reviews from the team's leading stars.

Jose Alvarado, the Brooklyn native who arrived at the Knicks through trade from New Orleans, has fast won over the hearts of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Both All-Stars expressed a lot of admiration for the 27-year-old guard and what he adds to a Knicks team that currently aims for a deep playoff run.

Their compliments are a testament to the fact that New York was ready to give up something to have the local kid return to the Big ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Apple.

Brunson and Towns Sound Off

Jalen Brunson was very clear with his words:

"Dude's great man. You can say all the nice things about him you want. There's so many things you can say about him. He works hard. He wants to help the team win. That's all he wants to do. He doesn't want anything else," Brunson said.

Karl-Anthony Towns echoed similar sentiments about Alvarado's impact. "He brings a lot to us," Towns said, recognizing the energy and defensive tenacity the guard provides.

“He brings a lot to us.”



The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks sent Dalen Terry and two second-round picks to the Pelicans in return for Alvarado, counting on his presence to strengthen their guard rotation for the playoffs.

His defensive skills and competitive nature were exactly what New York was looking ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌for.

Alvarado's Early Impact

From the first day itself, he was a fan favourite. He scored four points and dished out five assists in 18 minutes during his MSG debut against Indiana, then exploded for 26 points in a victory over Philadelphia on Feb. 11 .

His defensive pressure was evident immediately, diving to the floor for loose balls and hounding opposing guards.

"I've gotta get used to playing with JB, KAT, everybody involved. So it's a learning process but it's gonna keep getting better," Alvarado explained.

No Days Off for the Hometown Kid

Most​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA stars will probably relax during the All-Star break, but Alvarado is set to continue with his work. The Brooklyn native revealed he won't be taking time off.

"No break for me, I'm going to try to stay here, get a lot of reps in. Just get comfortable with everything - offense, defense. Just get a good rhythm, Because once I start doing that, I can be a little bit more like myself." Alvarado said, per SNY's Ian Begley.

That dedication shows why Brunson and Towns are already singing his praises.

