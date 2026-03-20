Knicks Get Positive Karl-Anthony Towns Update for Nets Game

The New York Knicks went into their game against the Brooklyn Nets with two names on the injury report. Josh Hart was ruled out, while Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as questionable for personal reasons.

Per a video posted by @sny_knicks on X, Knicks head coach Mike Brown confirmed in the pre-game press conference that Towns will play. The "personal reasons" tag carries no physical concern, so the Knicks will have their starting center available for this one.

Mike Brown says that Karl-Anthony Towns will play for the Knicks tonight pic.twitter.com/OGNdla1V4K — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 20, 2026

Towns is averaging 20.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. He has also been excellent against Brooklyn specifically, averaging 26.3 points across three games this year. Losing Hart is a blow given his versatility, but the Knicks at 45-25 were already in a strong spot against a Nets team that is 17-52 on the season.

With Towns in the lineup against a struggling Nets side, a double-double feels very much on the cards. That would only add to his double-double count this season, where he has been among the league leaders.

New York is on a four-game winning streak and sitting third in the Eastern Conference heading into this matchup.

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