Knicks Get Concerning Injury Update on Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 20, per James Edwards of the Athletic. The 31-year-old sat out games in Utah and Indiana last week with left knee soreness. However, he is now listed out due to right knee patella femoral syndrome, also known as runner’s knee.

While Jalen Brunson, who sat out the other night against the Pacers, will return to the lineup, Hart will miss his 15th game of the season. The six-foot-four swingman has looked reenergized on both sides of the floor during the last two games. He even took advantage of Brunson's absence by putting up his best offensive performance in the orange and blue.

In just 26 minutes across three quarters of work, Hart dropped a Knicks career-high 33 points against the tanking Pacers. He made 12 of 13 shots, including all five shots he took from long distance. The offensive display was one of the most efficient games in franchise history and one for the record books.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots past Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hart Is Coming Off A Record-Setting Offensive Explosion

Hart became just the fourth Knick in team history to score 30+ points on 90% or better shooting, joining Walt Bellamy, Willis Reed and Bernard King, per the Knicks. Hart also became the first player in league history with 30+ PTS 5+ REB 5+ AST 5+ 3P 90+ FG% in a game, according to StatMuse.

The Knicks wouldn’t need Hart 's grit and energy against a tanking Brooklyn team. New York has won the previous 13 matchups of the Battle of the Boroughs by an average margin of 16 points. The last time the two sides met in late January, the Knicks laid a historic 54-point smackdown, which marked the largest margin of victory in Knicks history.

There are just 12 games left as the Knicks approach the finish line of the season. Mike Brown's group is 45-25 and sitting third in the Eastern Conference. They are 1.5 games behind Boston and 2.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers. It's all about jostling for seeding and staying healthy now.

The next three games for New York come against the Nets, Wizards and Pelicans, who are all among the dregs of the league. This is the perfect stretch for the big guns to heel up and not exert too many minutes before the final lap of nine games across 18 days to culminate the season.

Hopefully that's all this is for Hart. After all, he did lead the league in minutes per game last season at 37.6. By the looks of his play earlier this week, it seems that Hart is fine and the Knicks are thinking big picture.

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