Knicks Get Positive News on Miles McBride For Thunder Game

The New York Knicks have been without Miles “Deuce” McBride since late January. That could change tonight with SNY’s Ian Begley reporting that the combo guard was upgraded to questionable for the matchup later against Oklahoma City.

McBride practiced with the team yesterday and has been scrimmaging with the team, according to coach Mike Brown. The 25-year old first missed action due to what the team called "left ankle management" and then a sports hernia was uncovered that required core muscle surgery. He’s missed 28 straight games and also was out of the lineup for three weeks in December with a sprained ankle.

There was skepticism that McBride would be able to return in the 6–8-week timeline given at the time of his surgery on Feb. 6. Best case scenario seemed a return before the playoffs, which starts on April 18. His imminent return will be a big shot in the arm for the group and provide McBride with up to three weeks to reacclimate himself.

The Deuce Will Be Loose For The Knicks Any Day Now

For much of this season, the five-year pro was the Knicks’ best bench player while averaging 12.9 points in 28 minutes and connecting at a 42% clip from deep on 6.9 attempts per game. The Knicks tried to offset the loss of McBride with the trade deadline acquisition of Jose Alvarado. The Queens native has struggled and seen minutes dry up in favor of the once banished Jordan Clarkson.

The coaching staff will have decisions to make with the rest of the bench if McBride returns at his best. They’ll be plenty of options between McBride, Alvarado, Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Mohammed Diawara and Mitchell Robinson. But McBride's defensive prowess combined with off-the dribble shooting provides something different than other backcourt reserves.

Many of New York’s most successful lineups include the West Virginia product. He always brings hounding perimeter defense and can guard at the point-of-attack. He's also quietly become one of the league's best sipers. The team is 22-13 with him on the court.

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite only starting 42 of his 271 career games, McBride has a track record of having success with the starting unit. He maximizes the spacing and pace of the starting lineup. He also plays much better when he isn’t carrying the responsibility of running the offense.

In 2023-24, McBride averaged 18 points in 14 starts. He averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 36% from long range in ten games as a starter last year. McBride alongside OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges surrounds Jalen Brunson with plenty of defense and shooting.

McBride has only played in 35 games. An earlier than expected return could mean up to eight games to find his rhythm before the elevated intensity and pressure of playoff games.

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