Knicks Potential LeBron James Farewell Cracks Top Three Viewership Numbers

The New York Knicks taking the court against the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the marquee matchups in the NBA.

During their annual Grammy Trip, the Lakers paid their lone visit to the Knicks to play at Madison Square Garden this past weekend. Two major brands from each coast always draw the interest of basketball fans, and it was no different in this latest chapter.

However, there was something different about the game this time around. It was the first Sunday Night Basketball game aired as part of a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Denver Nuggets in the nightcap.

If there were any worries about NBA games not being able to draw in the time slot normally reserved for Sunday Night Football, they have been quieted. That is because the matchup between New York and Los Angeles drew major viewership numbers.

Knicks, Lakers draws viewership numbers not seen in a long time

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 7 pm ET tip-off between the Knicks and Lakers drew 4.5 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, per Nielsen and Adobe Analytics data, via Colin Salao of Front Office Sports. Excluding Christmas Day and opening night games, this matchup was the most-watched NBA game of the season.

There hasn’t been a game held on Sunday night that has drawn that many viewers since 2002, which is back when NBC held the rights to NBA games. The viewers didn’t stop watching once the game between New York and Los Angeles ended.

The Thunder and Nuggets also drew a strong crowd. With a 9:30 pm ET tip-off, they drew 2.9 million viewers, which is the most for a late primetime game that is on record. 3.7 million viewers were drawn combined by the doubleheader.

Fans who tuned in got to see a great game between the red-hot Knicks and Lakers. New York came away with a 112-100 victory for its sixth win in a row at the time, led by 25 points from OG Anunoby and 23 from Landry Shamet off the bench. Josh Hart also had 20 points in the game.

Jalen Brunson struggled with his shot, scoring only 12 points on four of 15 attempts from the field. But he did hand out 13 assists and played a strong game on the defensive end of the court.

Knicks received total team-effort to beat Lakers

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a three point shot against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns scored only 11 points but added 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a strong all-around performance for the All-Star big man.

Viewership for the game could have certainly been higher because there is a chance this was the last time LeBron James will be playing at Madison Square Garden. In Year 23 of his career, whispers are starting to pop up that retirement might be on the horizon for him.

If this was the last regular season game James plays in his historic career, he goes out on a high note with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes of action.

Sunday Night Basketball will be back on Feb. 22 after a two-week hiatus for the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game. Los Angeles will be back in action that night against the Boston Celtics in another long-standing rivalry. That game has a high bar to live up to after how successful the first edition of NBC’s marquee basketball showcase was.

