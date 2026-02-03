Viral Knicks Fan Reveals What He Said About Reggie Miller

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Los Angeles Lakers' 112-100 defeat to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, something unexpected happened that went viral on social media.

A Knicks fan sitting courtside behind Reggie Miller got very upset with what he was seeing. When LeBron James threw down a powerful alley-oop dunk, a play that had Miller going crazy with his reaction, the fan could no longer restrain his feelings and threw words at Miller that got caught on camera.

The clip spread like wildfire on social media, getting millions of views within hours. Fans from all over were trying to figure out what the fan said. Fortunately, the mystery has been solved.

The Fan Speaks Out

The fan behind the viral moment sat down with New York Post's Dexter Henry to explain what he said that day. The moment was raw and honest.

"Um, it might be a little vulgar, but I said, 'Sit your a-- down, bro,'" he revealed on camera. "I'm not a fan of Reggie Miller. I don't think anybody is."

"No matter who was there, I would have probably been a little disgusted to be honest," he continued "But Reggie Miller definitely added some salt to the wound of me telling him to sit down," he said.

🚨HE'S BEEN FOUND!🚨



The Knicks fan that went viral last night behind Reggie Miller sat down with @DHenryTV

The clip struck a chord with New Yorkers everywhere. Social media personality John Schmeelk tweeted.

"We are all this New Yorker looking at Reggie Miller react to the LeBron dunk. 'Dude, what are you doing? Be a professional.' One of the most New Yorker things ever."

We are all this New Yorker looking at Reggie Miller react to the LeBron dunk.



"Dude, what are you doing? Be a professional."



One of the most New Yorker things ever.

LeBron Respects the Garden

Despite the loss, LeBron showed respect for Knicks fans and the iconic arena.

"I've always loved these fans here, love New York," he said after the game. "Always respect — they got a great knowledge of the game of basketball and sports in general. They know what sports is all about. They know when they see something pretty cool. I was giving my respect back."

That's the kind of connection LeBron has with Madison Square Garden, even when he's on the losing end.

The Knicks' Dominant Win

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the viral moment, the Knicks really performed well against the Lakers. OG Anunoby was the top scorer for the Knicks by 25 points, and he made some huge plays during the final moments. Landry Shamet performed well with 23 points, hitting six threes. Josh Hart scored 20 points,

‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍ James did well and scored 22 points, but Jalen Brunson was the one who got the rhythm going, and the New York defense didn't give the Lakers any chance to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌breathe.

