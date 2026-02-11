Knicks Made Smart Call Avoiding Giannis Antetokounmpo Deadline Deal

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks deliberately chose to make no blockbuster moves at the February 5 trade deadline, thereby declining a tempting offer that could have been the biggest deal of the league: a blockbuster move for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Several teams reportedly negotiated with the Bucks before the deadline, but New York's management team made a wise decision to preserve the core of the team and allow the season to develop naturally.

During a recent "Get Up" segment, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins supported this move, revealing a striking take about the Knicks' future situation. The point he made shows that patience might be New York's most valuable asset as they approach the offseason.

Why The Knicks Played It Smart

Perkins was clear with his words when discussing New York's championship window.

"The Knicks are another team that's playing with house money because they're set up for position," Perkins explained. "The best thing that they didn't do was blow up the phone of the Milwaukee Bucks and try to get Giannis right now."​

The logic is sound. The Knicks can "go and make a test run" with their current roster, and "if they don't succeed and they fail, then you go out and you make a move this offseason and you bring Giannis," Perkins added, noting that "he wants to be in New York anyway."

Is The Current Formula Working?

The numbers​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seem to confirm it. Over the last 10 games, New York has been 8-2, scoring 116.4 points per game over that span.

They're now 34-20 for the season and at the moment, they are in third place in the Eastern Conference, six games behind Detroit.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the main player who was rumored to be on his way out in a trade after a bout of inconsistent performances, has gone a long way to prove those rumors wrong by putting up 19.8 points and ranking second in the league with 11.9 rebounds per game this season.

Instead​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of tearing down their roster to get Giannis, the Knicks took a chance and made a low-risk, high-reward move by obtaining tough guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round picks.

The Brooklyn-born player literally put the stamp on his arrival in New York with a Knicks debut showing of 12 points along with two steals and a block in 25 minutes during a commanding 111-89 win over the Celtics on February ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌8.

What's The Verdict?

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three point basket with forward Mohamed Diawara (51) as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Perkins summed up the Knicks' ceiling bluntly:

"The Knicks have the deepest roster in the NBA. They check all the boxes. They have one of the best closers, one of the best players in the game."

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season acts as the final trial. If Towns keep overwhelming the boards and the chemistry keeps improving, than great, but if this team doesn't make it far in the playoffs, than the Knicks will have kept all the assets needed to chase Giannis this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌summer.

By avoiding a desperation move at the deadline, New York has kept all logical options on the table while riding their hottest stretch of basketball this season.

