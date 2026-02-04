Knicks Could Trade Karl-Anthony Towns Back to Western Conference

The New York Knicks' chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the prize of this looming trade deadline with the chance to flip the rest of the NBA on its head, have screeched to a halt.

The Knicks have eased up on their aggression for the Milwaukee Bucks' two-time MVP, reportedly preferring the present iteration of their team amidst their six-game win streak per ESPN's Brian Windhorst on "Get Up", and insider Marc Stein reported that Antetokounmpo has a "real affinity" for both the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves if he does end up leaving the only organization he's ever known, which doesn't completely rule out New York as a landing spot for him at the deadline but also has raised the level of competition in these sweepstakes.

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled mightily for the majority of his second season with the team, and the quieting Antetokounmpo rumors serve as more reasonable closure for his security in New York. His salary lined up conveniently well with Milwaukee's superstar, but the recent strides he's made within Mike Brown's revamped defense inspire hope that he really can make it work on the presently-contending squad.

The rumor mill won't be expected to slow down between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, though, with plenty of writers remaining willing to entertain Towns' trade value in mapping out hypothetical swaps. CBS Sports' John Gonzalez envisions a cross-country suitor emerging to scoop up the Knicks star, as a change of scenery may come to benefit the struggling center.

Another Towns Relocation?

The Portland Trail Blazers have no shortage of assets to throw into a potential deal, including several tertiary pieces that the top-heavy Knicks would dearly appreciate as rotational depth pieces. Jrue Holiday has experience fitting into winning environments and flourishing as a two-way point guard, while fellow Boston Celtics alumnus Robert Williams III earns one more shot at playing meaningful basketball.

"Holiday would be a seamless fit in the New York backcourt on offense with Jalen Brunson. And with Holiday adding another switchable piece and Williams in the mix as an additional rim protector with Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks would significantly level-up on defense," Gonzalez wrote on Feb. 3. "As for Portland, the team is 23rd in offensive rating. Towns would certainly help on that front. Throw KAT next to Donovan Clingan in the front court and let Deni Avdija keep cooking."

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks would also net a nondescript first-round pick as a part of Gonzalez' pitch, further incentive to move away from Towns with the decision as to whether to offer him a meaty contract extension remaining on the line.

Again, such a trade isn't exactly likely, even if Portland could benefit from a big-time floor-spacer about as much as the Knicks would appreciate more defensive-minded depth pieces. Their self-professed conservative approach to the deadline will continue to go tested as their neighbors continue orchestrating player swaps, as will Towns' revamped focus on the surging Knicks.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!