Knicks Stars Mitchell Robinson, KAT Settle Unpaid Debt Drama

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns and Mitchell Robinson have been major contributors to the New York Knicks' revival this season.

On Jan. 30, the duo combined to lead the Knicks to a blowout 127-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The victory extended New York's winning streak to five games and deepened the team's status as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, with the trade deadline approaching.

Still, what really grabbed New York fans' attention was not the two players' joint performance in the game but rather the Instagram exchange between the two teammates that went viral.

The playful banter here illustrated the close relationship within the team when it really mattered most in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

The Instagram Story Exchange

The exchange began when Towns took to his Instagram story to call out Robinson. "This man owes me 100 dollars," Towns posted, seemingly initiating some friendly ribbing between the two players.

Robinson responded with a simple middle finger emoji, acknowledging the claim without denial.

Towns escalated the talk moments later:

"Either I get my money or I'm taking the pickup truck." The message suggested Robinson had reneged on a promise, prompting a witty response from the center.

"1. You can't drive. 2. With feet like yours you'll hit the brakes and gas at the same time 🤣 I'll just pay up tomorrow 🤣," Robinson fired back.

Towns concluded the exchange with a handshake emoji (🫱🏽‍🫲🏾).

Credits: @mrobinson23_/Instagram | Credits: @mrobinson23_/Instagram

The Exact Reason Remains a Mystery

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ hundred-dollar debt and the exact details around it are still a mystery. The core of what started the bet is unknown, but it could relate to a post-game moment from the Knicks' last game against Portland.

The game footage showed Towns and Robinson in what looked like a heated argument on the sidelines.

KAT and Mitchell Robinson shared some words at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/gdcw0gHLIW — SITENYK (@SiteNYK) January 31, 2026

Robinson's Steady Contributions on the Court

Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is very important to the Knicks' success this season. He is the Knicks' primary defensive anchor.

At 27 years old, the center is putting up 4.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season.

Robinson's skill in rebounding has been a big part of the Knicks' fight to get a good spot in the tough Eastern Conference.

The Karl Anthony Towns Trade Deadline Drama

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ future with the team looks secure, however, Towns' situation is quite the opposite. The five-time All-Star has been at the center of a lot of trade rumors lately, as the trade deadline on Feb. 5 is nearing day by day.

If such a trade happens, it will most probably be a deal involving star players, as the focus of the ongoing discussions is about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Towns' scoring has not been very consistent this season, and with 20 points per game, that is the lowest since his rookie season.

His efficiency has also dropped. With the offensive issues, he is still doing a great job in getting rebounds, which is evidenced by the fact that he got 42 rebounds in two games, one of which was with 22 against Toronto, the other one with 20 against Portland.

Knicks fans won’t have long to dissect the drama, as New York takes the floor tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers boast stars like Luka Dončić and LeBron James, a tough matchup that will test New York’s defense and depth.

Expectations are high that both Towns and Robinson will be locked in on basketball matters, leaving the social media squabble firmly in the rear-view, at least for one night.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!