Karl-Anthony Towns Speaks Out Amidst Knicks Contract Situation

Karl-Anthony Towns has finally broken his silence on his future with the New York Knicks. Despite failing to reach a contract extension before the October deadline, the star big man made itclear he wants to stay in New York for the long haul.

KAT Makes His Feelings Clear

Speaking to reporters, Towns left no doubt about where he wants to be.

"Hell yeah, I want to stay here," Towns said. "Obviously get a chance to play at home, get to see my family… It means more than the money, you know? So just being able to be here, be with the fans, be with my family, means a lot."​

The New Jersey native added simply: "I would like it to continue."​

“Me, [team president Leon Rose] and [Senior VP of B-ball operations Gersson Rosas] and everyone, we’re great,” Towns added. “I’ll go have lunch with them right now. We’re good.”

The Contract Situation

Towns and the Knicks were unable to finalize an agreement before the October 20 deadline. He was eligible for a two-year extension worth $150 million to be added to his current deal.​

Currently, the 30-year-old has at least two guaranteed years and approximately $110 million remaining on his contract. He also holds a player option worth $61 million for the 2027-28 season. This means Towns cannot become a free agent until at least 2027, and possibly not until 2028 if he exercises his option.​

What Could Happen Next?

Several scenarios remain on the table for Towns and the Knicks.

The most likely outcome is that both sides revisit extension talks after the 2026 Finals. If Towns continues performing at a high level, the Knicks could offer him a lucrative long-term deal to keep their core together.​

There's also a chance Towns plays out his contract and tests free agency in 2028. However, his comments suggest he has no interest in leaving New York.

Earlier Trade Buzz

Towns' name did surface in trade rumors earlier this season. Some fans and analysts floated the idea of swapping him for Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis.​

However, Towns silenced those whispers with dominant performances, including a 37-point, 12-rebound game against the Brooklyn Nets in late November. He has averaged 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season.​

Head coach Mike Brown and the front office clearly value Towns' offensive consistency and floor-spacing ability. For now, the Knicks appear committed to building around him alongside Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges.​

For Towns, playing in New York is personal. He was born in Edison, New Jersey, and grew up rooting for the Knicks. Being home with family means everything to him, even more than the money.​

