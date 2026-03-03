Josh Hart's Spot in Knicks' Rotation Continues Demanding Evaluation

The majority of the New York Knicks' most recognizable names are entering March at or around the peak of their powers.

While franchise face Jalen Brunson continues contributing occasional gems surrounded by streaky stretches, regular starting sidekicks in Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges look like their best two-way selves in preparing for the final quarter of the regular season.

They've provided just the versatility and depth that the Knicks will require to meaningfully challenge the rest of their strengthening conference as championship contenders, or at the very least, imposing threats.

The same can't be said for Josh Hart, who's quietly slipped as the unique playmaking hustler who once fueled the Knicks' energy. They're firing at full force as a sizable defense capable of spacing the floor for Brunson and Towns and that's sapped some of the need for the increasingly ineffective guard.

Do the Knicks Need Hart?

Early on in the Knicks' 2025-26 season, it appeared that his benching to start the campaign was a recipe for disaster. They slumped to start their schedule, causing head coach Mike Brown to break the experienced energizer from a bench role and stick him right back with the starters.

That looked to reinvigorate Hart, but it didn't take long for fans to remember that that five-man lineup didn't work over the long-term last year, either. His heart was admirable, but when asked to choose between Miles McBride, another 2-guard with an imposing jump shot and scoring juice, or a defender with actual size like Mitchell Robinson, there was reason to believe that more enticing bench options could fit New York's surge.

Even now, while McBride continues to miss games while recovering from surgery and Robinson takes a cautious approach to the regular season's remainder, better starting options prevail. While Hart was the only Knick to post a box score +/- that fell out of the positives in his team's 114-89 weekend demolition of the San Antonio Spurs, Landry Shamet contributed yet another effective outing to extend his re-breakout.

The guard is averaging 9.9 points on a career-high 42.3% from 3-point distance on over five attempts per game, helping the Knicks to 23 wins of the 36 he's spent as a regular option of Brown's. And while he isn't the same highlight-producer as Hart on the floor's other end, his own screen-navigation and relentless deterrence around the perimeter have earned their own share of applause over recent months.

Hart was a lot handier when the Knicks needed life, but now that they're stacked with lengthy wings, annoying guards and the centers to put their bodies on the line in the post, his flaws are only growing more evident as the stakes continually rise. As long as he keeps shooting under 30% from deep, something he's done over the span of his last nine performances, he'll be seen by his own fan base as more of a hindrance than a helper.

