Jalen Brunson Could Hurt Knicks Chances of Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The New York Knicks have been a team heavily involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

Reportedly, they were engaged in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks last summer ahead of the 2025-26 season. Before the NBA trade deadline passed in February, the Knicks were once again mentioned as a potential suitor.

The deadline came and went, with Antetokounmpo remaining with the Bucks. It is anyone’s guess how seriously they considered trading him during the season, with his market certainly being more robust in a few months when the offseason rolls around.

Depending on how the 2026 NBA Playoffs go, New York could once again be mentioned as a team interested in trading for the two-time NBA MVP. However, there could be one major obstacle to the Knicks acquiring him: Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson's style of play reportedly turns off Giannis Antetokounmpo

Feb 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) pushes the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Having an All-Star point guard already in place would normally be as good a selling point as any. Brunson has elevated his performance to another level since joining the Knicks, putting himself in the discussion as one of the best backcourt players in the NBA.

He is the offensive hub for New York; the player who gets things going on that end of the floor for the team with the ball consistently in his hands. And according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, that is reportedly something that Antetokounmpo is not interested in joining.

“Still, some suggest Antetokounmpo doesn't want to play with a ball-dominant lead guard, preferring to be the primary engine driving his team's offense (Holiday and Middleton were comfortable playing without the ball around Antetokounmpo),” he wrote.

Other reports from recent months would refute that directly, since the Knicks were reportedly a team that he would be open to playing for, given how close they are to contention for an NBA championship.

Knicks still have plenty to appeal to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, being able to contend for a title is the No. 1 priority for Antetokounmpo. If he doesn’t believe that Milwaukee gives him the best chance to do that any longer, he will seek out a situation that does.

New York certainly fits the bill, given the great work that Leon Rose has done reshaping the roster since he took over the front office. However, Brunson has been the centerpiece and catalyst of that turnaround, building upon what Julius Randle started before him.

There is virtually zero chance that the Knicks would move on from Brunson to appease Antetokounmpo.

If there is any truth to those reports that the Bucks' 10-time All-Star doesn’t want to play with a ball-dominant point guard, you can cross New York and the Los Angeles Lakers, with Luka Doncic, off the list, especially when considering that he reportedly prefers to be on the East Coast as well.

