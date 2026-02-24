Three Bold Predictions for Knicks Showdown vs. Cavaliers

The New York Knicks are on the road going to the Rocket Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, tonight, where they want to make a very clear statement in the battle to win the Eastern Conference.

The team at New York is 37-21 and has the momentum as the result of 7-3 in their last 10 games, which serves as their motive.​

This is the third meeting between these two teams this season. The Knicks already hold an advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers, having won the first two games of the series by 119-111 in October and 126-124 on Christmas Day.

Tonight, they have an opportunity to end this rivalry once and for all during the regular ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Jalen Brunson Drops 35-Plus in Another Late-Game Takeover

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is currently putting up 26.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, and he already went off for 34 points against the Cavs in that Christmas game at MSG. Throughout the season, the Knicks have leaned on him as their most reliable player in tight situations, and it seems like the kind of challenge that will really get him going.

Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, is having a stellar year as well averaging 28.6 points a game and shooting 48.6% from the field. He won't be taking this lying down. However, Brunson's skill in running the pick-and-roll and his ability to score in the mid-range should give him the upper hand.

Cleveland's defensive rating is 114.2, and a player like Brunson at the guard position will definitely have a field day. Brunson likely scores over 35 points and also seals the game in the last ‍quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Off With a Monster Double-Double

Feb 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Recently,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns has been playing very well, scoring 53 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in the Knicks' last two victories over Houston and Chicago combined.

This season, he is leading the NBA with 39 double-doubles - and the front line of Cleveland is a perfect matchup to get another one from him.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are quite good, but Mobley is more of a help defender than one-on-one stopper by nature. Towns will lead him out to the perimeter for spot threes and then go to the basket against his closeout. In today's game, expect Towns to rack up 25+ points and 12+ rebounds.

Knicks Complete the Season Sweep in a Thriller

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Cavs are also running on a good streak with going 8-2 in their last 10 games and scoring 122.8 points on average during that span. They're a bit favored tonight, and they'll definitely make it tough for the opponent.

However, the Knicks have already defeated this team twice by eight and by two, indicating that they have the perfect recipe to neutralize Cleveland's offensive arsenal.

Mikal Bridges is going to limit Mitchell's scoring from the wing, Brunson will shine in the final minutes, and New York will leave Cleveland with a sweep and a strong hold on third place in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌East.

Final Score Prediction: Knicks 116, Cavaliers 113

