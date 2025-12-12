Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Faking Injury for Knicks Trade?

Iman Shumpert has thrown gasoline on an already simmering rumor mill, hinting that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury might be less about health and more about positioning himself for a blockbuster move to the New York Knicks. For a fanbase starving for a true superstar, the idea is impossible to ignore.

On his “Shump Street” podcast, the former Knicks guard was honest about Giannis’ situation. Iman Shumpert believes Giannis Antetokounmpo shut it down to get traded, framing the injury as a calculated decision rather than pure misfortune.

“Giannis cut corners. I could do it but imma sit down. I’m bout to get traded. He usually do play. Now he’s trynna get trade. We all know what’s going on.”

Coming from someone who has shared a locker room with superstars and seen the business side up close, that kind of language hits differently. Shumpert paints Giannis as a blue-collar, “I’mma play” guy whose sudden willingness to sit raises fair questions about what’s really driving this absence.

Iman Shumphert believes Giannis Antetokounmpo shut it down to get traded 👀



“Giannis cut corners. I could do it but imma sit down. I’m bout to get traded. He usually do play. Now he’s trynna get trade. We all know what’s going on.”



(h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/8mmsYhPlvO — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 11, 2025

Knicks, KAT, and Brunson’s “Safe” Status

Shumpert wasn’t just vague-dreaming a New York scenario, either. He was very definitive about the Knicks being the landing spot if Giannis is moved, even sketching out the framework of how a deal might look. In his view, if a trade happens, Giannis will be traded for Karl-Anthony Towns.

That kind of package would give Milwaukee a star big man in his prime while still allowing the Knicks to build around their core. Crucially for Knicks fans, Shumpert also assured that Jalen Brunson is safe in any potential deal. The idea of adding Giannis to a Brunson-led group is exactly the kind of vision that gives Knicks fans permission to dream big without fearing the loss of their franchise point guard.

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Knicks–Giannis Trade Dynamics

From a Knicks perspective, the timing is fascinating. The team finally has a legitimate star in Brunson, solid playoff credibility, and a front office willing to swing big when the right name becomes available. Giannis, even with injury questions and trade noise, is the type of generational player you reshape everything for.

Whether the calf issue is tactical or unfortunate, the optics feed the narrative. A disgruntled superstar in a smaller market, a big-market contender with assets, and a former Knick loudly connecting the dots on a public platform, it all adds up to the kind of speculation New York lives on.

Until something real hits the transaction wire, it’s still just talk. But if Shumpert’s read is anywhere close to the truth, the Knicks might be closer than ever to finally landing the kind of megastar Madison Square Garden has been waiting for.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!