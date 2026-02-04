Europe Might Solve Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele Problem

On the court, the New York Knicks off-season was highlighted by the signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Both are out of the rotation and have been big disappointments, especially the rotund Frenchman who signed for two years, $11 million, with the second season being a player option.

During last night’s game against the Wizards, Yabusele was the only DNP for the Knicks. This came following reports earlier in the that indicated the six-foot-seven forward could be leaving the Knicks to play in Europe with Hapoel Tel Aviv and Panathinaikos vying for his services.

“There’s been teams calling, so yeah, I feel like the report was just them saying they want me and then everybody thought that I signed something already," Yabusele told Stefan Bondy of the NY Post after the 132-101 victory in Washington. "No, nothing like that. But there’s some teams out there that we heard are getting ready to sign me if I go back that way. We’ll see what happens.”

Yabusele Could Be Heading Abroad

In a bid to beef up their roster in the EuroLeague, Tel Aviv is reportedly ready to make an offer for $2.5 million until the end of the season and $5 million for next season. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos is also advancing negotiations and monitoring developments leading up to tomorrow’s NBA trade deadline.

In an interview with French media last month, Yabusele described his first season with the Knicks as “very difficult.” In 41 games, he's averaging 2.7 points across 8.9 minutes while shooting below 40% from the floor and 29.4% from 3. The 30-year old also stated that he was not against a possible return to Europe, where he spent five years playing in China, France and with Real Madrid, where he helped the team win two EuroLeague titles.

The Knicks have been actively shopping Yabusele for weeks, but it would cost assets to get off his $5.78 million player option for next season. There was chatter of a San Antonio sending youngster Jeremy Sochan to New York in a deal involving Yabusele, but the Spurs were not interested, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) dribbles against New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If there's no suitable team in the NBA, Yabusele would have to negotiate a buyout. If that actually materializes, the Knicks can call teams barely over the tax to trade for someone who makes slightly less than the $5.5 million he makes. Then that team buys him out and can duck the tax with the pocketed savings.

It Could Be Easier For The Knicks To Now Trade Yabusele

If the Knicks get out of the remaining money and don’t make any trades they’d have the money and roster spots for two buyout guys. Mike Conely and Kyle Anderson were just traded yesterday and could become options. Other veteran names will shake loose in the coming days. The Knicks, however, cannot sign a player that was earning more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million) before being waived.

This could be a get out of jail free card for the Knicks and Yabusele. On paper, the signing made sense after his breakthrough with Philadelphia last year. But in reality, it was a bad fit for new coach Mike Brown's style of play and Rose couldn’t have predicted him arriving to camp at 283 pounds. He became unplayable and will be playing elsewhere shortly.

