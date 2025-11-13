Knicks Get Unfortunate Jalen Brunson Injury Update

The New York Knicks are being dealt a big blow ahead of their matchup at home against the Miami Heat for the team's next NBA Cup game.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who suffered an ankle sprain in the team's most recent loss against the Orlando Magic, is day-to-day and won't play against the Heat, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sustained a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and will miss Friday's game against the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. He will be evaluated daily," Charania tweeted.

Brunson Out With Ankle Sprain

Brunson is no stranger to ankle sprains. He sustained one back in March that forced him to miss 15 games towards the end of the season.

The hope is that Brunson will be back soon, but the Knicks should be prepared to be without him for several games.

"Mike Brown said that he just rolled the ankle," SNY insider Ian Begley said. "He didn't know more than that. But when you see Brunson on crutches and with the protective boot, I mean, it leads you to believe that this is a significant injury."

"Usually with ankles, it's weeks, not days. Let's see how Brunson feels when he wakes up tomorrow."

Who Steps Up With Brunson Out?

The Knicks will have to line up a little different with Brunson on the sidelines. This could mean someone like Josh Hart or Miles McBride joins the starting lineup.

There's also an argument to be made for second-year pro Tyler Kolek to be in the starting five.

Nonetheless, it will be hard to replace Brunson's production with just one player. It will take a committee of Knicks to all step up and fill in the gaps while Brunson is out.

The Knicks are hoping to bounce back from the injury and they won't make any excuses for themselves.

“If we’re a no excuse team, we gotta go play the right way as best we can and not lay the blame any place else except square on us," Knicks head coach Mike Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting. "So it doesn’t matter if we play three games in a row, we gotta figure it out. And if we can’t, maybe I need to go deeper into the bench and play guys lesser minutes. Maybe that’s where I can help them.”

The sooner Brunson returns, the better, but the Knicks are going to have to roll for a while without him.

