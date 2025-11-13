The New York Knicks suffered their first home loss of the season against the Orlando Magic. But the real concern came after the final buzzer when star point guard Jalen Brunson was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right ankle.

What Happened to Jalen Brunson?

Brunson left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after appearing to turn his right ankle. He was driving to the basket when his ankle rolled awkwardly, forcing him to limp off the court immediately.​

Jalen Brunson - “leg injury” from this angle shows an ankle inversion injury. Hopefully nothing more. pic.twitter.com/KxinkdsorF — Enayet Neak, MD (@DrEnayetNeak) November 13, 2025

After the game, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley confirmed the severity of the situation outside the Knicks' locker room. "Brunson was seen outside the locker room using crutches and in some kind of protective boot on his right ankle," Begley reported.​

Begley also shared what he learned from the coaching staff.

"Mike Brown said that he just rolled the ankle," Begley said. "He didn't know more than that. But when you see Brunson on crutches and with the protective boot, I mean, it leads you to believe that this is a significant injury."

The sight of the All-Star guard needing crutches immediately raised red flags about the potential length of his absence. Begley offered a sobering assessment of the timeline.

"Usually with ankles, it's weeks, not days. Let's see how Brunson feels when he wakes up tomorrow," he said.​

.@ChelseaSherrod and @IanBegley report after the Knicks' loss to the Magic and discuss Jalen Brunson being on crutches and in a boot after his 4th quarter injury and how the Knicks offense could look like without Brunson going forward pic.twitter.com/sILwE0xubb — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 13, 2025

Brunson's Strong Performance Before Injury

Despite the painful ending to his night, Brunson had been the Knicks' best player throughout the game. He finished with a game-high 31 points while playing 37 minutes against Orlando. He shot 10-of-23 from the field and was particularly aggressive getting to the free-throw line, where he made 10 of 13 attempts.​

Brunson also contributed six assists and three rebounds, doing everything he could to keep the Knicks competitive. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough as the Magic dominated from start to finish, handing New York a 124-107 defeat.​

The loss snapped the Knicks' five-game winning streak and dropped their record to 7-4 on the season. More importantly, it exposed how much the team relies on Brunson's scoring and playmaking abilities.​

Impact on the Knicks Moving Forward

The timing of this injury couldn't be worse for New York. The team is still adjusting to their new offensive system and trying to build chemistry early in the season. Losing their best player for an extended period will disrupt that development.

Begley explained the broader impact of Brunson's absence.

"The Knicks were using this time to get used to one another, get used to this new offense with Mike Brown," Begley said. "And they looked pretty good coming into this game that did not look good in this game. But this robs them of time to play together to develop chemistry together. And also you never want to be losing your best player for several games."

When asked about potential replacements, Begley suggested the likely solution. "I would assume that Myles McBride slides in there into the starting lineup," he noted.​

The Knicks' offense has been inconsistent this season, and they were heavily relying on Brunson's ability to create shots for himself and others. Without him, role players will need to step up significantly.

"Anytime without Brunson is tough for the Knicks," Begley added.​

New York will host the Miami Heat on Friday to close out their homestand. The team will need to find answers quickly as they navigate this difficult stretch without their star point guard.

