Knicks Update Mitchell Robinson's injury Status Against 76ers

The New York Knicks suffered an ugly loss at the hands of the shorthanded Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, losing 137-134.

Making matters worse was that the game went into overtime, meaning Mike Brown had to lean on his regulars for more minutes than he had anticipated. That is as bad an outcome as could have been conceived with the Knicks set to take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back set.

On the bright side, at least New York will be getting some reinforcements back into the mix. Mitchell Robinson, who has not yet played in a back-to-back set this season, has been removed from the injury report, per NBA.com.

He will be in the lineup tonight against the 76ers, looking to continue his dominance against them this season.

Mitchell Robinson will be lineup for Knicks against 76ers

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson has averaged 9.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.9 minutes per game against Philadelphia in three games this campaign. He has added five steals and four blocks, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable for the 76ers with right knee injury management, but it would be surprising if he isn’t on the court for their final game ahead of the NBA All-Star break.

While it will be nice to have Robinson back in the lineup, the news isn’t as positive for forward OG Anunoby. He is listed as out with a right toe injury that has been described as a toenail avulsion.

The star forward has not been in the lineup since he logged 47:57 in the double overtime thriller against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 4. This will be his fourth consecutive game missed and 14th of the season.

No OG Anunoby is Massive Blow for Knicks

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Anunoby is getting dangerously close to being ineligible for any awards and accolades this season. The 65-game minimum to be considered means that he can miss only three more contests the remainder of the season.

The injury could not have come at a worse time. In his last eight games played, all victories for the Knicks, he was averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 34 minutes per game. He shot a scorching 58.3% from the field and 50% from 3-point range during that span.

Also joining Anunoby on the sidelines for the 76ers game are guard Miles McBride and forward Pacome Dadiet.

McBride underwent surgery last week for a core muscle injury and will be sidelined until the end of March. Dadiet isn’t injured, but is on assignment with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.

