Knicks Release Worrying Injury Report Before Nuggets Clash

The New York Knicks are on a roll, but the ankle gods still refuse to cooperate. New York is entering their next game against the Denver Nuggets on a seven-game winning streak; however, the story at Madison Square Garden is not about the momentum but rather about who is still available to play after all the tape and ice bags.

Per the latest report from insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are listing Josh Hart (ankle) as questionable, Miles McBride (ankle) as out, and Mohamed Diawara (ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Denver.

Hart and Diawara’s scares in Washington

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wizards game, besides being a blowout on the scoreboard, was also a sweat on the injury front. Diawara was the first to go down after he rolled his ankle by landing on one of the Wizard's feet when he was going up for a rebound late in the first quarter.

He had to be helped to the locker room. Prior to the injury, he scored five quick points on perfect shooting in only four minutes, and he looked like a real rotation ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌piece.

Then came the gut punch: Hart limped off in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain, ending a typically Hart-ish line of four points, seven boards and seven assists in 22 minutes as the Knicks cruised to a 132–101 win.

A ray of genuine hope came from Steve Popper who noted after the game that "Hart and Diawara both walked out without a boot moving well."

Hart merely posted "Uh ok" on Twitter, and while it's tempting to read into it, it looks more like a response to the current trade chatter than anything injury-related. Fans will have to wait to see if any concrete confirmation comes from his side, similar to how Diawara provided a positive update after the game.

McBride’s lingering ankle and Robinson’s importance

McBride’s situation is more ominous because it is about accumulation, not impact. He originally suffered a high left ankle sprain back on December 7 against Orlando, missed eight games, then returned for 15 before soreness forced him back to the sideline.

As Stefan Bondy reported, “Miles McBride underwent tests on his left ankle due to lingering soreness, league sources told The Post, and the Knicks were awaiting the results as he is missing his fourth straight game today”.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ only real counterweight to these bad news is Robinson. He did not play in the Wizards game due to left-ankle injury management, however, the Knicks’ own message is that he was always being saved for the second half of the back-to-back with Denver.

Up against Nikola Jokic, Robinson’s presence completely changes the geometry of the floor: more second-chance possessions, more freedom for Karl-Anthony Towns to play in the space, and at least a body that can bother Jokic at the rim instead of letting him walk into ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌layups.

