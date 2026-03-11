Knicks vs. Jazz Predictions: Five Stars Show Up Big

The New York Knicks will be against the Utah Jazz as heavy favorites, and for good reason. New York sits at 41-25, third in the Eastern Conference, while Utah is struggling at 20-45, near the bottom of the Western Conference.​

This game has blowout potential written all over it. The Knicks dismantled the Jazz 146-112 back in December, and with the form New York is carrying right now, a repeat performance looks very likely. Here are three bold predictions for what goes down on March 11.​

KAT Drops Another Monster Double-Double

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns has been the most powerful center in the NBA this season. There is hardly any reason to believe that he will not do the same vs. the Jazz, who are often unable to defend the paint. KAT is the leader of the whole league with 46 double-doubles this season while he is averaging 20.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Jazz's frontcourt, which is very weak on defense, could only result in KAT scoring around 22+ points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges Bounces Back in a Big Way

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bridges​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ didn't score any points against the Lakers on March 8, missing all six of his field goal attempts in a difficult 110-97 loss. For a player who normally scores around 15 points per game and shoots around 50 percent, this performance was pathetic.

In the game against a weakly defending Jazz, Bridges is expected to recover his scoring form quickly. He can realistically and quite easily score 16 points, grab 4 rebounds, and provide 3 assists. This is his comeback game, and the opponent couldn't have been better for his game to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌succeed.

All Five Starters Score in Double Digits

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are capable of pushing all five players in their lineup to scoring at least 10 points each while the Jazz simply do not have the defensive personnel to shut down New York's starters. Jalen Brunson is scoring an average of 21.2 points in March, meanwhile, OG Anunoby has been giving consistent scoring output throughout the season.

When this line-up plays well, it can be the most balanced offensive team in the Eastern Conference. Teaming up for double-digit points, expect Brunson around 24 points, Anunoby 16 points, Josh Hart(if he plays) 12 points, Bridges 16 point, and KAT 22 points.

