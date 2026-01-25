Knicks Youngsters Benefiting From Playing in G-League

For young players who are stapled to the bench or on the fringe of the rotation, the G-League makes for the perfect place to stay in game shape and rhythm. Seldom used prospects can get meaningful reps under the same terminology and schemes used by the parent club.

The New York Knicks have a rotational crunch and there’s not enough minutes to go around for their youngsters to see the court much. So, two days ago, the team announced that Pacome Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara and Ariel Hukporti were assigned to Westchester for the team’s home game against the Windy City Bulls.

Despite being in recent trade chatter, the 20-year-old Dadiet scored a game-high 26 points, buried four threes and snagged six rebounds. Hukporti scored 18 points on ten shots and even connected on two shots from long distance, his first 3-pointers as a pro. Diawara chipped in 7 points in 20 minutes.

The Young Trio Need Playing Time With Meaningful NBA Minutes Not Available

Meanwhile, Kevin McCullar Jr, who is on a two-way deal and has seen some key minutes for Mike Brown’s team, stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 3 makes from beyond the arc. Fellow two-way player Trey Jemison has spent the most time in Westchester, with the big man averaging 8.4 points and 8.9 rebounds across 17 games.

The young Knicks all played a role in the 114-104 victory in White Plains. When New York purchased their own affiliate in 2014, they became the seventh NBA team to fully own and operate its own then-called “D-League” team. The assignments are convenient, with Westchester’s County Center located roughly 28 miles from the Mecca.

In recent years, the Knicks have become more proactive in using their minor league affiliate. Deuce McBride and Jericho Sims rode the Westchester shuttle during their early days. Last year, Tyler Kolek, Dadiet and Hukporti bounced back and forth between the G-League and parent club.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Westchester became the first G-League team to win consecutive in-season titles. Kolek took home MVP honors after scoring 21 points and dishing out 11 dimes. The Marquette product played in eight games as a rookie in the G-League and has used that experience to carve out a sizable role for the Knicks this season, including being a big part of their win in the NBA’s in-season tournament last month.

DeSagana Diop’s Westchester team was built a season ago on veterans trying to work their way back to the league. T.J. Warren, Moses Brown and Chuma Okeke led the way and made All G-League teams. This year, the team is 6-24 and instead is focusing on prospect development over reclamation projects.

Earlier in the week, the Knicks brought in Dillon Jones to fill their open two-way spot. The 24-year-old was the No. 1 pick in this season’s G-League draft after appearing in 54 games as a rookie for last year’s league champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The rugged forward was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and is the most clear-cut young player worthy of taking a flier on.

The Knicks Are Hoping Jones Can Be A Diamond In The Rough

This season's Westchester team has been highlighted by Dink Pate and Bryson Warren, who are both trying to take the G-League path to the Association. Two years ago, a 17-year-old ago Pate became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history by joining the now-defunct G-League Ignite. The 21-year-old Warren was a former five-star recruit from Overtime Elite. The six-foot-three guard skipped the college route and joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s affiliate, for the 2023-24 season.

Both players were with the Knicks in Summer League and have shown that they're worth continuing to invest in. In 28 games, Pate is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 35.3% from 3 on 9.1 attempts per game. Warren is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 35.8% from long distance on a whopping 10.2 tries a night.

The savviest organizations are run efficiently and effectively from the top down. G-League success doesn’t always equal NBA success. But the NBA has seen a surge of key role players making a difference after plying their trade in the G League. More seasoning in Westchester can only help the Knicks youngsters make that leap forward.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!