Nuggets' HC Has Brutally Honest Analysis After Knicks Win

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was more than just a win for the New York Knicks against the Denver Nuggets on March 6. In fact, they embarrassed them.

The final score of 142-103 at the Ball Arena revealed everything. OG Anunoby scored 34 points, Jalen Brunson provided 15 assists and the Knicks made 58% of their field goal attempts. Denver's coach David Adelman was blunt in his comments after the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Adelman​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was asked about the reaction of his team after Jamal Murray got injured with a sprained ankle. His response was very honest. According to him, his team just didn't compete. He referred to the third and fourth quarters, when the Knicks turned a tight game into a blowout.

He blamed an improbable 8 of 40 shooting from three by Denver - almost all wide open shots - on his players, not the Knicks' defense. However, he finally ended up giving New York complete ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌credit:

"They defensively got into us. They pushed us out on the floor. There wasn't a lot of depth to the offense. When you play really good half-court defense and then you give them a second and third opportunity on a night when they're really shooting the ball well, then you're asking for something bad to happen." David Adelman said in the post-game conference.

And then the quote that said it all: "Give them credit, they played well, and we sucked."

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was not just a throw-away remark from a team that lost, it was the coach of a 39-25 team acknowledging that the Knicks are playing at a different level right now. When a head coach who honestly confesses that much, it really ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌counts.

Mike Brown's Message and What It Means Going Forward

Knicks coach Mike Brown summed up what this team is becoming with one post-game statement.

"This team's deep. It's really good. These guys are connected. They're all sacrificing… They believe. They believe in each other. Our bench is up all game. We've gotten delay of games because our guys are cheering… We needed to take our lumps… all our guys stayed with it."

The Knicks scored 76 points on the paint, took 14 offensive rebounds, and got 22 fast-break points in Denver. This was not just a win, it was a statement. At 41-23, the Knicks are built for the long haul.

The Lakers are next. With OG Anunoby locked in, Brunson orchestrating at an elite level and even bench guys like Landry Shamet stepping up with 10 points, this team is clicking at the right time. Opposing coaches are not just losing to the Knicks; they are running out of answers.

