Paul Pierce Pitches Wild Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sustained as a Milwaukee staple for over a decade now, one of the great come-up stories in the history of the Bucks and a legend of the game.

But his one-time goal of being a Buck-for-life has noticeably shifted over recent seasons, with each middling roster he's been saddled with wasting another year since he won it all in 2021. The 2x MVP's interest in a possible exit has piqued the attention of the rest of the NBA this week, and the New York Knicks, the team he's considered the likeliest to target, have had a lot to consider upon the rumor's re-awakening.

A Different Knicks Approach

Even though the Knicks are reportedly happy with the state of their team, such a player's potential availability through trade has to at least be considered.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32)

Karl-Anthony Towns was hit with the instinctive side-eye, given that his contract financially lines up similarly enough with Antetokounmpo's. He's been a great scorer and one of the premier stretch-bigs over the course of his decorated career, but there's no question that replacing him with the Greek Freak would instantly elevate the Knicks into another tier of contender status.

A few other outspoken voices, though, took a completely different angle in assorting a trade package. Instead of shipping out Towns, Hall of Fame scorer Paul Pierce targeted New York's other star.

"I would like to pair Giannis with Towns, actually," he retorted when Kevin Garnett pitched the popular route. "[Jalen] Brunson...I like [Antetokounmpo] more with KAT than Brunson. One inside, one inside-outside, I don't need a scoring guard with them two.

"If you put Jalen Brunson with Antetokounmpo, you shrinking the floor on them now. It's a different type of 25 [points] he's giving you.

If the Knicks flipped Jalen Brunson for Giannis… NBA Twitter would never recover 🤯🤣



All new TICKET & THE TRUTH out now on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/MySJB9UyxA — KG: Certified (@kg_certified) December 5, 2025

Garnett fired back with the potential of the Brunson-led pick-and-roll game, which could flourish with the best battering ram rim-driver in the league. As helpful of a spacer as Towns can be, it is enticing to swap him out with a proven big-game player who'd still be stacking up playoff wins if he had the squad to do so.

Consideration of Optics

Moving Brunson is also the sort of move that would start an uproar among New Yorkers, as he's arguably the most beloved Knick of the century. The team's appeared in seven playoff series and shot right back into positive relevancy since the little point guard developed into one of the best point guards in basketball, and he did sacrifice quite a bit of money last year in pledging allegiance to the team's title hopes.

Towns, conversely, remains tough to build around. He's a center on offense who doesn't fit anywhere on defense, necessitating some of the wonkier lineup trends concerning New York's front court. And as long as Antetokounmpo's obtainability remains in the air, it's hard to call anyone safe.

