Knicks Advised to Target Three Wings in Trade Talks

The New York Knicks can play as many as 10 or 11 players on a given night and not suffer a dramatic rotational dropoff on any given night when fully healthy, a luxury that few teams can replicate.

It doesn't take more than a glance, though, to notice where the quiet imbalances on the roster are bubbling. Their frequently-deployed double-big look between Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson often leaves key free agent signee Guerschon Yabusele squeezed out from the big minutes he grew accustomed to last season, while their overflowing guard room has helped cover up for the thin wing depth.

That missing piece revealed itself in the Knicks' recent 123-117 loss to the Boston Celtics, the sort of game in which their absences were felt. As impressive as Mikal Bridges' season-high 35 points were, they sorely missed OG Anunoby's stocky defense while Jaylen Brown ran amok for 42 of his own.

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It was a necessary reminder that as talented as the Knicks' roster is, they're still far from a complete cohesive unit. If their current roster weren't short on open roster spots, they could afford to add another hustler to back Bridges and Anunoby up, the sort of role player who always seems to make a difference in the playoffs.

Laying Out the Desirable Additions

Bleacher Report kept that in mind in outlining three trade targets for every organization to act on a little over a month into the season. All three of the options that Dan Favale laid out for the Knicks followed a similar theme; low-cost wings with the potential to fight on both ends and connect the other stars, the sort of combination that helped Landry Shamet win back some valuable NBA minutes.

The first option he lays out is something of a deep-cut for fans who may not be paying as much attention to the three-win Washington Wizards, but Favale's Justin Champagnie recommendation is a wise one. His 3-ball is down this season, but his effort and rebounding would be welcome anywhere he went.

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against Washington Wizards guard/forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As he points out, "The team control he's under through 2027-28, at under two percent of the salary cap, is an ideal fit for an increasingly expensive core." He'd be a cheap add, and that added defense would make a welcome injection in his potentially backing up Anunoby and Bridges.

Even more ambitious would be a trade for Ayo Dosunmu, the impressive Chicago Bulls prospect who's steadily improved as a scorer across five seasons and counting. He can also step up on both ends of the court, even though he'd cost a bit more to acquire.

"The Chicago Bulls have to be willing to take on Guerschon Yabusele (trade-eligible Dec. 15), have interest in Tyler Kolek and/or Pacome Dadiet and be ready to move Dosunmu without receiving first-round compensation," Favale wrote. Luckily for the Knicks, they could make the numbers work without losing any of their most valued role players, making this move look extra intriguing.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks power forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Lastly, Favale throws in one more young wing into the mix in mentioning Ochai Agbaji, as he's evidently-less valued by his organization than Dosunmu is. He's fallen to the fringe of the Toronto Raptors' rotation amidst his once-promising jump shot falling off of a cliff, but he still has his quick feet and ripped biceps should the Knicks opt in on a low-cost reclamation project.

They have numerous paths to explore in the few months before the midseason trade deadline, but their objective is clear: find durable backups to eat some minutes for the stars along the wings.

